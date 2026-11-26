The Science Minister, Chris McDonald, recorded a speech for the Royal Institute of Navigation’s annual Positioning, Navigation and Timing leadership seminar on 26 November 2026.

Good morning and thank you for inviting me to your fifth Leadership Seminar. I’m sorry I can’t be with you in person.

I’ve set up and run several businesses, and I’m an engineer at heart. So I know that Positioning, Navigation and Timing isn’t a niche concern. It sits underneath almost everything: our energy networks, telecoms, financial markets and transport. It is vital for UK Critical National Infrastructure. And when it fails, everything that relies on it fails too. That risk is real. Interference with satellite navigation signals continues, here and overseas.

But resilience is a shared endeavour. It needs Government, industry and our international partners working together, and the Royal Institute of Navigation has been a vital partner in that. The new Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade brings science and technology together with business and growth. Because PNT isn’t just about protecting the economy. It can grow it. So let me set out what we’ve done this year.

On timing, we’ve committed a further £180 million to the National Timing Centre, moving it from research into operation, with initial capability expected in 2027.

On Enhanced Long-Range Navigation, or eLoran, we’ve engaged industry on a future UK capability.

And we’re leading internationally, co-chairing this year’s standardisation conference and making the case at the UN’s International Committee on Global Navigation Satellite Systems for terrestrial systems to have a stronger place in international coordination.

We’ve run Government’s first national-scale wargame on losing PNT, and we’re acting on independent testing of how receivers in critical infrastructure cope with jamming and spoofing.

At the Budget, we announced £138 million for a Quantum Sensing and PNT Procurement Catalyst.

And with you, we’ve funded the UK’s first formal standard for resilient PNT.

Today I’m making one further commitment: we will refresh the 2023 Policy Framework for Greater PNT Resilience. That Framework came without substantive funding. Now the Spending Review has funded our PNT programmes, it’s right that we update it.

But growth doesn’t come from investment alone. It needs customers. And Government is one of the most demanding customers in the economy. When Government buys, it does more than meet its own needs. It gives companies confidence there’s a market, gives investors confidence to back them, and gives new technology a real-world place to prove itself. That’s what the procurement catalyst is for. It’s why we’re investing over £8 million over the next three years in the domestic supply chain for critical timing technologies, starting with five challenges launched by Innovate UK.

As the National Timing Centre grows, it will need new, high-performance clocks. I want British companies to build them, creating good jobs in every postcode.

So I’ll finish with three asks. First, keep working with us. Your partnership has made a real difference this year, and I want it to continue. Second, to industry: we need your support, your challenge and your engagement. And finally, let’s be honest that there’s more to do, on resilience and on growth.

The world once set its clocks by Greenwich. Let’s make sure British innovation sets the pace again.

Thank you.