Science and Technology Facilities Council
|Printable version
Scientists celebrate as collaborations receive Breakthrough Prize
The UK celebrates the success of its scientists as collaborations at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) are awarded the Breakthrough Prize.
From left to right: Andreas Hoecker, former ATLAS spokesperson; Patricia McBride, former CMS spokesperson; Marco Van Leeuwen, ALICE spokesperson and Vincenzo Vagnoni, LHCb spokesperson. Credit: Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize
The A Large Ion Collider Experiment (ALICE), ATLAS, Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS), and Large Hadron Collider beauty (LHCb) collaborations at CERN’s LHC have been awarded the prestigious Breakthrough Prize in fundamental physics.
Celebrating extraordinary achievements
Professor Sinead Farrington, Director of Particle Physics at Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), recently said:
The Breakthrough Prize celebrates extraordinary achievements of the LHC collaborations and highlights the essential contributions of UK scientists in advancing global physics research.
The LHC experiments allow our current understanding of fundamental interactions to be tested in unprecedented detail, leading to the discovery of the Standard Model’s Higgs boson and exploration of this new sector.
The question continues as we search for hints of what may lie beyond the Standard Model through precision measurements and direct searches.
The UK takes immense pride in being part of this effort to deepen our understanding of the Universe.
Groundbreaking research
The accolade, presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on 5 April 2025, recognises their groundbreaking research into:
- Higgs boson properties
- matter-antimatter asymmetry
- new particles
- the fundamental forces shaping our universe
Professor Tara Shears, Team Leader of the Liverpool LHCb group, and LHCb-UK Principle Investigator, recently said:
UK scientists and engineers have played major roles in building the LHC experiments and producing science results, and this research journey doesn’t stop today.
We’re prototyping and building state of the art upgrades to our experiments to extract as much science as we can throughout the whole lifetime of LHC.
Pioneering discoveries
Representing thousands of researchers across more than 70 countries, these collaborations have made pioneering discoveries that push the boundaries of our understanding of the universe.
Their achievements are based on data collected during the LHC’s Run-2, culminating in years of collaborations and scientific excellence.
UK at the forefront of discovery
The UK continues to play a pivotal role in the success of the LHC collaborations, with more than 20 UK universities and research institutions actively contributing to its experiments.
The UK’s annual £144 million subscription to CERN, managed by STFC, supports its vital role in advancing global scientific discovery.
UK researchers are involved in all four major LHC experiments, ATLAS, CMS, LHCb and ALICE, using cutting-edge technology and innovation to address fundamental questions about the universe.
From analysing data to advancing particle physics technologies, the UK’s contributions are integral to the LHC’s achievements.
Reflecting on the role of UK researchers
Professor Tara Shears added:
This prize is a wonderful recognition that amazing science follows when you harness the incredible teamwork and creativity of the LHC collaborations.
It also reflects the role of UK researchers, who have driven advances in particle physics that continue to transform our understanding of the Universe.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/scientists-celebrate-as-collaborations-receive-breakthrough-prize/
Latest News from
Science and Technology Facilities Council
RAL Space leads UK’s first space acoustic tests09/04/2025 11:25:00
The National Satellite Test Facility, operated by STFC RAL Space, hosted the UK’s first tests simulating the intense acoustic environment of a rocket launch.
ISIS Neutron and Muon Source announce 2025 Impact Award winners24/03/2025 16:05:00
Researchers whose work has had a significant, wide-reaching impact on the economy, society or science were celebrated at the 2025 Impact Awards.
£10 million investment in new space facilities in Scotland03/03/2025 13:05:00
New lab spaces will be constructed at the UK Astronomy Technology Centre (UK ATC) to facilitate a major European Space Agency (ESA) mission.
International agreement to develop new science capabilities27/02/2025 13:05:00
STFC’s ISIS and the National Research Council of Italy will work together to upgrade a key neutron instrument.
Africa-UK physics projects to drive collaboration and innovation26/02/2025 09:05:00
A major new initiative is now underway to advance scientific research, innovation, and economic development across sub-Saharan Africa.
DESI reveals largest discovery of hidden black holes25/02/2025 12:05:00
An international team has made significant breakthroughs in our understanding of black hole populations in the Universe and their influence on galaxy evolution.
Daresbury Laboratory welcomes first businesses to new 5G Ecosystem18/02/2025 15:05:00
STFC welcomes the first businesses to join its new 5G Ecosystem at Daresbury Laboratory, designed to support and accelerate innovation.
Daresbury lab start-up pioneers smart building technology17/02/2025 12:05:00
A UK start-up at STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory is celebrating a major business milestone in its quest to make buildings healthier, safer and more sustainable.