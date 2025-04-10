Scientists celebrate as collaborations receive Breakthrough Prize

The UK celebrates the success of its scientists as collaborations at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) are awarded the Breakthrough Prize.

From left to right: Andreas Hoecker, former ATLAS spokesperson; Patricia McBride, former CMS spokesperson; Marco Van Leeuwen, ALICE spokesperson and Vincenzo Vagnoni, LHCb spokesperson. Credit: Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

The A Large Ion Collider Experiment (ALICE), ATLAS, Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS), and Large Hadron Collider beauty (LHCb) collaborations at CERN’s LHC have been awarded the prestigious Breakthrough Prize in fundamental physics.

Celebrating extraordinary achievements

Professor Sinead Farrington, Director of Particle Physics at Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), recently said:

The Breakthrough Prize celebrates extraordinary achievements of the LHC collaborations and highlights the essential contributions of UK scientists in advancing global physics research. The LHC experiments allow our current understanding of fundamental interactions to be tested in unprecedented detail, leading to the discovery of the Standard Model’s Higgs boson and exploration of this new sector. The question continues as we search for hints of what may lie beyond the Standard Model through precision measurements and direct searches. The UK takes immense pride in being part of this effort to deepen our understanding of the Universe.

Groundbreaking research

The accolade, presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on 5 April 2025, recognises their groundbreaking research into:

Higgs boson properties

matter-antimatter asymmetry

new particles

the fundamental forces shaping our universe

Professor Tara Shears, Team Leader of the Liverpool LHCb group, and LHCb-UK Principle Investigator, recently said:

UK scientists and engineers have played major roles in building the LHC experiments and producing science results, and this research journey doesn’t stop today. We’re prototyping and building state of the art upgrades to our experiments to extract as much science as we can throughout the whole lifetime of LHC.

Pioneering discoveries

Representing thousands of researchers across more than 70 countries, these collaborations have made pioneering discoveries that push the boundaries of our understanding of the universe.

Their achievements are based on data collected during the LHC’s Run-2, culminating in years of collaborations and scientific excellence.

UK at the forefront of discovery

The UK continues to play a pivotal role in the success of the LHC collaborations, with more than 20 UK universities and research institutions actively contributing to its experiments.

The UK’s annual £144 million subscription to CERN, managed by STFC, supports its vital role in advancing global scientific discovery.

UK researchers are involved in all four major LHC experiments, ATLAS, CMS, LHCb and ALICE, using cutting-edge technology and innovation to address fundamental questions about the universe.

From analysing data to advancing particle physics technologies, the UK’s contributions are integral to the LHC’s achievements.

Reflecting on the role of UK researchers

Professor Tara Shears added: