Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Scotland at risk of losing ‘generational opportunity’ to become European space launch leader
- Committee finds that Scotland's ‘first mover advantage’ for orbital launch is in danger of being lost due to fierce international competition and a relative lack of public investment
- MPs urge the UK Government to commit to long term, co-ordinated investment to ensure the UK establishes itself as a leader in commercial small satellite launch
Scottish Affairs Committee
Yesterday’s report from the Scottish Affairs Committee concludes that the UK Government must go ‘further and faster’ to help Scotland establish itself as a leader in space launch.
Scotland is well-placed to become a key player in the growing small satellite launch sector. Its geographical advantages and existing satellite manufacturing sector give it an advantage over European competitors, and mean it could offer end-to-end launch service.
Scotland’s advantages are reflected by the fact that five of the UK’s seven developing spaceports are located there. Among them, SaxaVord in Shetland is at the most advanced stage of development.
However, Scotland’s launch sector faces fierce European competition – particularly from Norway. The Committee warns that Scotland’s ‘first mover’ advantage is in danger of being lost due to low government investment compared to other European countries. This puts Scotland at a competitive disadvantage and could hinder the UK’s ability to capitalise on the growing space economy.
To remedy this, the report urges the UK Government to move away from ad hoc grants and commit to a long term, sustained investment strategy for the sector. Once launch has been achieved, the committee also recommends that the UK Government becomes an ‘anchor customer’ of Scotland’s launch providers to ensure their long-term financial viability. The report outlines how this would send a clear signal of confidence and stability that the sector needs to scale and attract international customers.
The report also emphasises the importance of space launch capabilities to national security and defence readiness. Given this, MPs urge investment in Scotland-based launch sites to develop the UK’s sovereign launch capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign providers, recommending that defence priorities should be integrated into the launch sector.
Comment from the Chair
Patricia Ferguson, Chair of the Scottish Affairs Committee, said:
“Scotland has real potential to become a leader in space launch, which space ports such as SaxaVord in Shetland are well-placed to seize. The economic benefits of this would be huge, but it's a time-sensitive opportunity we're in danger of missing.
“We’re urging the UK Government to commit to sustained financial backing of the sector, and move towards long-term, co-ordinated investment that can match the fantastic ambition and momentum demonstrated by the sector.
“Our report sets out ways to do this that can not only provide the confidence and clarity that the industry really needs to scale up, but also position the UK as a serious contender on the global launch stage.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/136/scottish-affairs-committee/news/209198/scotland-at-risk-of-losing-generational-opportunity-to-become-european-space-launch-leader/
