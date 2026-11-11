Scotland at the Heart of Europe’s Defence: Summit

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander joins allies onboard Rosyth-built HMS Prince of Wales in Oslo for Atlantic Future Forum.

Scotland’s role in keeping the UK and its allies safe will be in the spotlight as Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander joins defence leaders in Oslo for the Atlantic Future Forum this week.

With Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine continuing, and instability growing around the world, the UK and Norway are co-hosting this year’s Forum aboard HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier - built in Rosyth. It’s the first time the summit has been held in mainland Europe - a clear signal of the UK’s commitment to European security and the High North.

The Scottish Secretary will set out Scotland’s vital role in keeping the whole UK safe, along with our allies. This includes HMNB Clyde supporting the UK’s nuclear deterrent, while Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons at RAF Lossiemouth stand ready around the clock to guard UK airspace.

He will also make clear how the UK Government is strengthening defence capability and industry in Scotland. Defence investment reached £2.53 billion in 2025/26 - the highest since records began.

The Ministry of Defence supports 26,300 jobs in Scotland, including 12,200 in industry. This is backed by the Scotland Defence Growth Deal and the launch of two Defence Technical Excellence Colleges, which the Scottish Government has now agreed to match fund, giving young Scots the skills to build the UK’s future defence capability.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said:

“Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine is a stark reminder that we cannot ever take Britain’s security for granted, and that’s why Scotland matters more than ever for keeping the country, and our partners, safe. Scotland’s defence capabilities and industry are absolutely integral to our collective security.

“Scotland’s defence sector is right at the heart of the Prime Minister’s priority of re-industrialisation. Our commitment to the High North doesn’t rest on words - it rests on real capability and real investment. In Oslo, I’ll be making the case for more investment, more jobs and more capability building on Norway’s £10 billion deal for warships built on the Clyde.”

The UK Government is continuing to step up for the High North. This autumn the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) carried out its largest military activity to date, deploying thousands of troops from the Baltics to Iceland. Working with JEF allies, UK forces have been tracking threats to undersea infrastructure and monitoring Russia’s shadow fleet, using Artificial Intelligence to help secure our seas and critical national infrastructure.

The Atlantic Future Forum is an annual international summit for defence, security and technology leaders. It brings together defence ministers, military chiefs, the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, industry leaders and academia.