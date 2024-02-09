Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
|Printable version
Scotland boosting UK with more than £2 billion spend in defence annually
- Also published by:
- Ministry of Defence
Defence spending with UK industry by the Ministry of Defence in Scotland is currently £2.09 billion, official statistics have revealed.
The statistics highlight the UK Government’s commitment to continually improving the defence sector, while supporting the economy and creating hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.
An average of £380 is being spent on defence for each person living in Scotland, higher that the UK average of £370, with this figure staying consistent in recent years, and showing the level of spending that helps keep the nation protected.
Latest figures also show 12,200 Scottish jobs are directly supported through the MOD’s expenditure with the Scottish defence industry.
Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps said:
As threats increase across the globe, it’s crucial that investment in our Armed Forces matches that picture.
That’s why we’re spending more than £50 billion annually on helping equip our military with cutting-edge capabilities, so they can continue to protect our freedoms around the clock.
These statistics demonstrate how all parts of the UK are playing their part in that crucial work, delivering through our fantastic defence industry and boosting local prosperity.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:
Nothing is more important than defending our country and these figures show the enormous contribution Scottish skills, expertise and innovation make to the UK’s defence industry.
As well as playing a crucial role in the security of the UK, defence also contributes significantly to delivering high-skilled jobs and investment in Scotland. The UK Government is committed to growing our economy, including by working with the defence industry to support its success in the UK and in exporting overseas.
Scotland is home to the Royal Navy’s Type 26 and Type 31 frigate building programme, spanning shipyards on the Clyde and Rosyth, supporting thousands of skilled jobs into the next decade. Some of the MOD’s highest level strategic assets, such as the Continuous At Sea Deterrent at HMNB Clyde and the P-8 Poseidon and Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth are also base in Scotland, investing in multi-million-pound support contracts which have created thousands of jobs.
Further information
- The stats published on Thursday 8 February regarding spend with UK industry can be found here.
- The latest figures on jobs supported through UK industry can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scotland-boosting-uk-with-more-than-2-billion-spend-in-defence-annually
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Crucial summit over CalMac ferry services08/02/2024 12:25:00
Island communities affected by poor ferry services have raised their concerns direct with CalMac, thanks to a UK Government summit.
New Year Message01/01/2024 11:15:00
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack looks back on 2023 and ahead to 2024
Scots recognised in King's New Year Honours List01/01/2024 10:15:00
The Scottish Secretary has congratulated the many people from across Scottish society who have been recognised in the New Year Honours List
UK Government levelling up funding in Scotland approaches £3bn26/12/2023 12:20:00
Local and regional investment is delivering real dividends for communities across Scotland.
Scottish traditions to be formally recognised as UK joins UNESCO Convention26/12/2023 10:22:00
Public encouraged to propose festive traditions, such as Christmas pantomime and Hogmanay, for formal recognition alongside other mainstays of UK culture.
Plan to move government roles out of Westminster brought forward and new headquarters unveiled12/12/2023 12:16:00
Government brings forward target to relocate 22,000 roles out of London from 2030 to 2027. Aberdeen, Darlington and Greater Manchester are to host second headquarters for major departments.
Scottish Secretary statement on Court of Session judgment08/12/2023 14:10:00
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack's statement on the Court of Session judgment
Further measures to better connect Scotland and the UK announced07/12/2023 16:25:00
The transport secretary has announced new measures to better connect Scotland including plans for improvements to the A75 between Gretna and Stranraer.