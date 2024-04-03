Scotland comes to New York as the city celebrates Tartan Week

Minister John Lamont will represent the UK Government – promoting investment and trade and highlighting heritage and culture.

The UK Government will celebrate Scotland’s culture, heritage and global business contribution when Minister John Lamont takes part in New York’s annual Tartan Week festivities from today[Wednesday 3 April 2024].

The Minister will attend a number of events, culminating in the annual Tartan Day Parade on Saturday [6 April], led by this year’s Grand Marshal, actor Dougray Scott. Minister Lamont will be accompanied down Sixth Avenue with a troupe from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo – two pipers, four dancers and a fiddle player.

Ahead of the Parade, proceedings will kick off today [Wednesday 3 April 2024] with a UK Government reception to celebrate the very best of Scotland’s produce and culture. Held at Diageo’s New York HQ in the World Trade centre, guests will hear from representatives of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Visitors will raise a toast to Scotland’s enduring culture with a dram of Diageo’s famous Johnnie Walker whisky.

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont yesterday said:

“Last year I saw Tartan Week for the first time, and was blown away by the passion of those who celebrate the links between Scotland and the US. I want us to strengthen our links even more by promoting our most important exports – whisky, energy and financial services - and our rich culture. “I look forward to marching down Sixth Avenue with partners from The Edinburgh Royal Military Tattoo, Diageo and the British Consulate – who all do so much to represent the UK and Scotland across the world.”

Jason Barrett, Chief Executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, yesterday said:

“It was fantastic to share our military traditions at last year’s event and we’re delighted to have been invited by the Scotland Office to take part in this year’s Tartan Week celebrations. We have bold ambitions to share our unique and stirring performances with the world and it’s a great opportunity to showcase the talent of the Tattoo’s musicians and dancers. We’re very much looking forward to joining the other extraordinary local and international Scottish organisations at the parade.”

Minister Lamont will also take part in a number of business events run by the UK Government’s Trade and Business Department. That includes a discussion on attracting US investment into the Scottish energy sector, and a reception for Scottish FinTech companies leaders from New York’s financial services sector. The FinTech event will raise Scotland’s profile as a premier location to establish or expand UK operations.

UK Government Minister for Exports Lord Offord yesterday said:

“The US is one of Scotland’s most important trading partners, with Scottish companies selling billions of pounds worth of goods and services there every year. Events such as Tartan Week are a great opportunity for us to celebrate and showcase these trading links, especially as we look to deliver greater access to the US economy for British businesses.”

Sandy Begbie, Chief Executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise, yesterday said: