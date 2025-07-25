Scotland gets £66 million transport boost as part of record Spending Review settlement

Today (25 July) the Chancellor will visit Paisley to announce £66 million of investment in Scottish transport.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces millions for West of Scotland transport links and extra funding to explore upgrades to the A75.

Investment follows the Industrial Strategy which boosted Advanced Manufacturing clusters and the Spending Review which delivered a record settlement for Scottish public services.

Funding is part of Government’s plan to invest in the economy right across the UK.

The investment will help workers access jobs in high growth sectors supercharged by the government’s modern Industrial Strategy and Spending Review.

The UK Government is boosting investment across Scotland through two investment zones and multiple industrial sites from the North East of Scotland Investment Zone to the Prestwick Aerospace Cluster.

This £66 million will work alongside these investments to fund three Scottish transport schemes and create direct links between towns and economic hubs in the West of Scotland.

Renfrewshire Council will get £38.7 million to link Paisley town centre with Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) and Glasgow Airport. New walking, cycling, bus and car links will be built so local people can benefit from the growth of high value manufacturing in Renfrewshire.

Another £23.7 million will be given to North Ayrshire Council to upgrade the B714. This upgrade will see a much faster route between the Three Towns of Ardrossan, Saltcoats and Stevenston to Glasgow, and cut traffic in Kilwinning. The Chancellor prioritised finding this cash during last month’s Spending Review, which also saw billions invested in Scotland’s growth sectors.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said:

We’re pledging billions to back Scottish jobs, industry and renewal - that’s why we’re investing in the major transport projects, including exploring upgrades to the A75, that local communities have been calling for. Whilst previous governments oversaw over a decade of decline of our transport infrastructure, we’re investing in Britain’s renewal. This £66 million investment is exactly what our Plan for Change is about, investing in what matters to you in the places that you live.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government will be given an extra £3.45 million to suggest upgrades to the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway. The key road, which links the Cairnryan port serving Northern Ireland with the rest of the UK, is vital to UK connectivity and growing the economy. This new money comes on top of the up-to-£5 million announced at the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget 2024.

As part of a wider investment strategy in Scotland the Spending Review saw around £200 million committed to the Acorn Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage project, subject to business cases, and £8.3 billion confirmed for Great British Energy, strengthening Scotland’s position as the home of the UK’s clean energy revolution.

A multi-decade, multi-billion project to secure jobs at HM Naval Base Clyde was also kickstarted with an initial £250 million investment.

Whilst in Scotland the Chancellor will also visit the Edinburgh Supercomputer, which will receive up to £750 million in UK Government funding, later on Friday. The funding, announced during the Chancellor’s Spending Review will ensure that Scotland becomes home to the UK’s most powerful Supercomputer, supporting Scottish research and development, and industry.

The Spending Review delivered a record settlement for Scottish public services, with the Scottish Government’s largest settlement, in real terms, since devolution in 1998. Scottish Government’s settlement is growing in real terms between 2024-25 and 2028-29. This translates into an average of £50.9 billion per year between 2026-27 and 2028-29.

Scotland Secretary, Ian Murray, said:

This £66 million investment in Scotland’s roads demonstrates the UK Government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and driving economic growth in all parts of the UK as part of our Plan for Change. This investment will make a real difference to people’s daily lives and to the local economies of the South of Scotland, Ayrshire and Renfrewshire. New road links will connect Paisley town centre with Glasgow Airport and the new advanced manufacturing innovation district, to boost high value manufacturing in Renfrewshire. The upgrade to the B714 will speed up journeys between Glasgow and the three towns of Ardrossan, Saltcoats and Stevenston, as well as cutting traffic in Kilwinning. And the A75 is strategically important just not within but beyond Scotland. Its upgrading is long overdue. I am pleased that the UK Government has stepped up to fund the delivery of the A75 feasibility study in full. This investment is yet another example of how the UK Government is building the foundations for a stronger, more prosperous future that benefits communities right across Scotland.

