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Scotland Greenhouse Gas emissions - WWF Scotland comment
Claire Daly, Head of Policy and Advocacy at WWF Scotland responded to the latest Scotland latest Greenhouse Gas emissions [1]
“These figures are nothing to celebrate and show yet again the lack of meaningful progress by the Scottish Government in getting to grips with cutting climate emissions. We need more than just incremental steps. We need real action and real delivery.
“Buildings emissions are now the second highest emitting sector, closely followed by agriculture. This means a key and immediate focus must be introducing a strengthened Heat in Buildings Bill. This should include all homes meeting a minimum energy efficiency standard and setting trigger mechanisms for the installation of clean heat systems such as heat pumps. Without this the legislation will be meaningless and could jeopardise meeting the first carbon budget the government has set.
“By tackling how we heat our homes, we not only reduce our emissions, but end our reliance on unstable fossil fuels prices, meaning homeowners will have more money in their pockets long term.”
Notes to Editors
[1] Scotland Greenhouse Gas emissions
https://www.gov.scot/news/scottish-greenhouse-gas-statistics-2024/
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