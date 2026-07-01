Scotland has “high potential” for new nuclear development

Scotland has areas with “high potential” for new nuclear development from a technical perspective, according to a new siting study by the government’s nuclear delivery body.

The Energy Secretary commissioned Great British Energy-Nuclear in autumn last year to conduct a technical study into potential suitable areas in Scotland for possible new nuclear developments in the future, including small modular reactors or large-scale power stations.

Their report identified the following areas currently associated with nuclear power:

Torness, East Lothian

Dounreay, Caithness

Hunterston, North Ayrshire

As well as other potential areas around the Firth of Forth Estuary and Eastern coast of Scotland.

The UK government is delivering a golden age of nuclear, greenlighting Sizewell C on the Suffolk coast and small modular reactors in North Wales – supporting thousands of jobs across the country and boosting energy security with clean homegrown power.

However, the Scottish Government has a long-standing policy that it will not grant planning consent to new nuclear projects in Scotland. UK Ministers remain open to discussions with the Scottish Government on deploying new nuclear technologies in Scotland.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said:

For decades thousands of Scots have worked in the nuclear sector and provided the country with low-carbon, reliable power. This new report shows there is potential for new nuclear in Scotland, which could boost the country’s energy security and deliver new jobs. We are delivering a golden age of nuclear in England and Wales from Sizewell C to small modular reactors. Sadly Scotland is missing out on the enormous economic and energy security potential.

The nuclear industry now employs a record 98,000 people across the UK , according to the Nuclear Industry Association , and the sector has already seen 11,000 new jobs last year following government-led investment. Meanwhile Scotland represented the smallest jobs growth in the nuclear sector last year due to a lack of new projects.

The government-commissioned report concluded that Scotland has land areas with high potential for new nuclear development, although further detailed site-specific studies, including assessment of grid requirements, community engagement with and development of a commercial case, would be required to confirm suitability for any particular new nuclear project.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive at the Nuclear Industry Association, said:

Scotland has the sites, skills, and decades of engineering expertise for new nuclear projects, alongside strong community support. Scotland deserves the same investment and opportunities that are going into new nuclear in England and Wales. It’s time for a new dialogue about energy policy and a robust, diverse mix of clean power sources. New nuclear in Scotland can play a key part in that and unlock new investment that strengthens energy security, supports local communities, and creates thousands of jobs.