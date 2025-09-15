Scotland hosts global gaming summit

First Minister welcomes industry leaders to global showcase.

First Minister John Swinney says Scotland is positioned to become “a global hub for digital innovation” as a prestigious computer games conference being held in Scotland for the first time gets underway.

The DICE Europe summit – supported by the Scottish Government – will see 150 global gaming industry leaders come to Edinburgh for key talks and to hear from Nintendo’s Managing Executive Officer Satoru Shibata, who was invited to speak by the First Minister.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes will address an opening reception at Edinburgh Castle where global delegates will be entertained by Nicola Benedetti.

Roundtables will focus on Scotland’s rise to become a global powerhouse in the industry and the role Artificial Intelligence will play in game development. Scotland is now home to 130 gaming companies with a £340 million annual industry turnover with staff numbers have doubling from 1,045 to 2,125 since 2015.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

"Scotland's gaming industry is experiencing extraordinary growth that demonstrates our nation's capacity for innovation and entrepreneurship. The transformation from 15 companies to 130 in just over a decade shows how quickly Scottish talent can compete on the global stage and create real economic value for our communities. "These companies are not just creating games played by millions worldwide – they are creating skilled jobs, attracting international investment, and positioning Scotland as a global hub for digital innovation. This growth directly supports our mission to raise living standards in every part of Scotland and cement our reputation as a centre of creative excellence."

Chris van der Kuyl, Chairman, 4J Studios, developers of Minecraft Console Edition, who helped bring DICE to Scotland, yesterday said:

“It’s monumental so many of the industry’s top figures are gathering in Scotland. After a couple of challenging years worldwide, confidence and growth prospects have returned to the sector. “With the forthcoming release of GTA 6, which is set to reshape the video game landscape, and our own new game Reforj alongside all the other incredible output from studios across the country, Scotland is well placed to lead the way and have an outsized impact on the global stage.”

Background

DICE Europe takes place from 15-17 September.

More – Welcome to the Official D.I.C.E. Edinburgh Website

The event showcases Scotland's position as an emerging global hub for interactive entertainment, building on successes from companies like 4J Studios and Rockstar North's Edinburgh operations.

Gaming companies across Scotland are developing titles played by millions worldwide, from Minecraft console editions to major franchise games. This success demonstrates how Scottish creativity and technical expertise can compete on the global stage whilst generating significant employment opportunities.

The Scottish Government is backing the industry to create a National Action Plan for Games in Scotland that will boost and accelerate growth and job creation.