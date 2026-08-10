Ministry of Defence
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"Scotland is powering Britain's future defence" says Defence Secretary on first visit to Rosyth Shipyard and forces housing
Defence Secretary on his first visit to Scotland tours Babcock’s Rosyth facility and Service Family Accommodation in Edinburgh.
On his first visit to Scotland as Defence Secretary, Wes Streeting has today underlined the nation’s vital role in the UK’s defence.
During the visit, Mr Streeting saw first-hand how UK defence investment is supporting national security, skilled jobs and service families, with nearly 12,000 jobs in Scotland supported by defence.
While in Rosyth, the Defence Secretary toured Babcock’s facility, where the Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates are being built, meeting workers and apprentices supporting one of the UK’s major shipbuilding programmes.
The Type 31 programme sustains 2,500 skilled jobs across Scotland and the UK supply chain, including 400 apprenticeships established through partnerships with local colleges in Fife and across Scotland, supporting regional economic growth.
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP recently said:
From the skilled workers and apprentices building the next generation of Royal Navy warships at Rosyth, to the service families who support our Armed Forces every day, Scotland sits at the heart of our national security.
It is inspiring to see proud heritage combining with modern technology to make our country fit for the future. That also presents huge opportunities for jobs and reindustrialisation.
Alongside this, we are committed to delivering better homes for the personnel and families who serve our country.
The Defence Secretary also met Service Personnel and families in Edinburgh, visiting homes that have benefitted from refurbishment works, including a roofing project at Redford Gardens and homes undergoing full upgrades at Adams Well Estate.
The Government is undertaking a generational renewal of Armed Forces housing, backed by £9 billion over the next decade. This will see 40,000 military homes, 9 in 10 of the total estate, upgraded, modernised or rebuilt.
A new Defence Housing Service has also been established to put forces families first, meeting new, modern property standards and accelerating housing delivery on surplus defence land.
Scotland is at the heart of defending Britain, with nearly 10,000 Armed Forces personnel stationed there and key strategic bases playing an increasingly vital role in protecting the North Atlantic from Russian aggression. Typhoon fighter jets scramble from RAF Lossiemouth in response to potential threats, while HMNB Clyde is home to the Royal Navy’s submarine fleet.
The visit underlines the Government’s commitment to making Defence an engine for growth, while renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve by improving the lived experience of Armed Forces personnel and their families.
As part of the Defence Investment Plan, the Government has confirmed £26 billion to modernise critical naval base infrastructure, including £15.1 billion to regenerate HMNB Clyde with world-class facilities to increase maintenance delivery, modern waterfront infrastructure, training facilities and new accommodation.
Harry Holt, CEO of Babcock International Group, recently said:
A capable and adaptable Royal Navy fleet is essential to the security of the UK, NATO and our allies around the world, and we were delighted to welcome the Defence Secretary here to Rosyth to see first-hand the excellent progress being made on the Type 31 frigate programme.
The defence industry makes a vital contribution to Scotland’s economy, sustaining thousands of skilled jobs and apprenticeships. Our workforce and operations at Rosyth are a clear demonstration of this, delivering sovereign capability, supporting economic growth, and contributing to UK reindustrialisation.
We look forward to working with the Defence Secretary and the Ministry of Defence as they implement the Defence Investment Plan, further strengthening our sovereign and export capabilities and the defence of our nation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scotland-is-powering-britains-future-defence-says-defence-secretary-on-first-visit-to-rosyth-shipyard-and-forces-housing
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