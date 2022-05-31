Tuesday 31 May 2022 @ 16:10
Scottish Government
Printable version

Scotland leads UK on university students from deprived areas

Widening access an “unambiguous success”.

Scotland is continuing to “set the pace” when it comes to students from deprived areas getting into university, the Commissioner for Fair Access has said.

The Commissioner’s latest annual report said the Scottish Government’s approach has been an “unambiguous success” and that “all the fair access indicators are flashing green”, despite the impact of COVID-19. It marks Sir Peter Scott’s last report as Commissioner for Fair Access before stepping down.

A record 16.7% of students from Scotland’s most deprived 20% of communities were entrants on full-time first-year degree courses in 2020/21, an increase of  545 students compared with the previous year. This represents an increase of around 1,550 entrants (39%), during Sir Peter’s time as Commissioner.

Higher Education minister Jamie Hepburn said:

"The Commissioner for Fair Access makes it clear that Scotland continues to set the pace in the UK in terms of fair access to higher education, with a record number of Scottish students from deprived areas enrolling in university for the first time.

“I would like to thank Sir Peter Scott for his contribution as Scotland’s first Fair Access Commissioner and pay tribute to the lasting legacy he will leave.  We will consider the recommendations of the report carefully.

“While excellent progress has been made by our institutions, we cannot let up on the momentum in the face of the challenges that lie ahead.

"We believe every young person should have the opportunity to reach their full potential, no matter their circumstances.”

Background

Maintaining the Momentum Towards Fair Access 

Scotland has already reached  an interim target that by 2021,16% of new entrants to full-time first-degree courses should come from the 20% most deprived communities (as measured by SIMD). This target rises to 18% in 2026 and the final target of 20%, a level playing-field in terms of access to higher education, by 2030.

Channel website: http://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scotland-leads-uk-on-university-students-from-deprived-areas/Widening access an “unambiguous success”. Scotland is continuing to “set the pace” when it comes to students from deprived areas getting into university, the Commissioner for Fair Access has said. The Commissioner’s latest annual report said the Scottish Government’s approach has been an “unambiguous success” and that “all the fair access indicators are flashing green”, despite the impact of COVID-19. It marks Sir Peter Scott’s last report as Commissioner for Fair Access before stepping down. A record 16.7% of students from Scotland’s most deprived 20% of communities were entrants on full-time first-year degree courses in 2020/21, an increase of 545 students compared with the previous year. This represents an increase of around 1,550 entrants (39%), during Sir Peter’s time as Commissioner. Higher Education minister Jamie Hepburn said: "The Commissioner for Fair Access makes it clear that Scotland continues to set the pace in the UK in terms of fair access to higher education, with a record number of Scottish students from deprived areas enrolling in university for the first time. “I would like to thank Sir Peter Scott for his contribution as Scotland’s first Fair Access Commissioner and pay tribute to the lasting legacy he will leave. We will consider the recommendations of the report carefully. “While excellent progress has been made by our institutions, we cannot let up on the momentum in the face of the challenges that lie ahead. "We believe every young person should have the opportunity to reach their full potential, no matter their circumstances.” Background Maintaining the Momentum Towards Fair Access Scotland has already reached an interim target that by 2021,16% of new entrants to full-time first-degree courses should come from the 20% most deprived communities (as measured by SIMD). This target rises to 18% in 2026 and the final target of 20%, a level playing-field in terms of access to higher education, by 2030.

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Scotland leading UK on investment

31/05/2022 13:15:00

Foreign direct investment (FDI) results in Scotland strongly outperform UK as a whole.

Residential rehabilitation study published.

30/05/2022 16:15:00

Review finds positive outcomes associated with the treatment.

Dementia advisory panel

30/05/2022 15:15:00

Policy to be shaped by people living with dementia.

Restorative justice launch

30/05/2022 14:15:00

New national hubs pave way.

Consultations on Circular Economy launched

30/05/2022 13:15:00

New measures will help cut waste and preserve precious resources.

Over 1000 locations on period product locator app

30/05/2022 12:15:00

App meets milestone on Menstrual Hygiene Day.

UK Government broadcasting plans 'hugely detrimental'

30/05/2022 11:15:00

Minister raises concern about impacts on creative industries.

Setting spending priorities for a stronger Scotland

30/05/2022 10:15:00

Resource Spending Review to be published.

Reassurance needed on long term cost of living pressures

27/05/2022 13:15:00

Finance Secretary responds to Chancellor’s statement.

New measures to support smaller businesses

26/05/2022 14:25:00

Business assets can be used more easily to raise funds.