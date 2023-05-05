Scotland marks Coronation day

Street parties, gun salutes and charity events to celebrate historic occasion.

Events will take place across Scotland to mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

There will be gun salutes at Edinburgh and Stirling Castles as well as ceilidhs, street parties and charity events. Big screens will also show the ceremony at locations including Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and Glasgow Cathedral.

The First Minister, the Lord Advocate and the Permanent Secretary will attend the event at Westminster Abbey.

The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a separate Scottish Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving, which will take place at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh later this year.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said:

“I will attend at the Coronation ceremony as First Minister, on behalf of the Scottish people - and many people across the country will also take part in the celebrations by watching the ceremony on big screens, hosting street parties or taking part in charity or volunteering. “I look forward to participating in the ceremony when His Majesty is presented with the Honours of Scotland at a Service at St Giles’ Cathedral later this year. “The King’s longstanding connection to Scotland is well known - through his patronage of many Scottish charities and institutions, including the Prince’s Foundation. “Queen Camilla has also built strong ties with communities over many years, including through her role as Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen. “I know many people in Scotland will want to send their best wishes to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on this historic occasion.”

The Royal Standard will fly over St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh for the Coronation weekend.

Further details of the service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh which will take place later this year, including viewing opportunities for the public, will be issued in the coming weeks.

