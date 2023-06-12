Scotland marks Coronation of The King and Queen

Service and procession in Edinburgh.

Scotland will mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla during Royal Week in Edinburgh on Wednesday 5 July.

The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile. Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will also attend events.

The Honours will be collected from Edinburgh Castle by a People’s Procession, involving around 100 people representing aspects of Scottish life.

It will be escorted by The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony mascot Corporal Cruachan IV and supported by cadet musicians from the Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums, 51 Brigade Cadet Military Band.

The Royal Procession will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the Cathedral. There will be opportunities for the public to view the People’s Procession and the Royal Procession along the Royal Mile.

A 21-Gun Salute will fire from Edinburgh Castle at the end of the St Giles’ Service, before the Royal Procession travels back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

First Minister Humza Yousaf recently said:

“Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation. A People’s Procession, a Royal Procession, a National Service of Thanksgiving and a Gun Salute will take place in Edinburgh. “Representatives from many different communities and organisations in Scotland will take part in these historic events. “People who wish to mark this historic occasion can get involved by watching broadcast coverage or viewing events in person. We will issue more information confirming how members of the public can access events in the coming weeks.”

Background

The Stone of Destiny will be in St Giles’ Cathedral for the service. There will also be a fly past by the Red Arrows following the event.

The People’s Procession will include representatives from a wide range of organisations in Scotland including:

Corporal Cruachan IV (a Shetland pony) the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland

The Robert Gordon’s College Combined Cadet Force (CCF) Pipes and Drums and the Army Cadet Force Military Band

The High Constables (Edinburgh & Leith)

Scottish Youth Parliament

Guide Dogs

Enable Scotland

Scottish Wildlife Trust

The College of Master Kilt Makers

Duke of Edinburgh Awards

Botanic Gardens of Edinburgh

Royal Zoological Society of Edinburgh

Robert Burns Federation

Royal and Ancient Golf Course in St Andrews

The Scottish Tartans Authority

The Royal Scottish Highland Games Association

The Royal Scottish Official Board of Highland Dance

The Princes Foundation

The Princes Trust

CHAS

RNLI

Samaritans

Girl Guides

Scouts

Boys and Girls Brigade

The Royal Procession will include musical accompaniment from the Royal Marine Band (Scotland) and the Pipes, Drums and Bugles of the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (2 SCOTS).

The Honours of Scotland will be escorted from Edinburgh Castle by The King’s Body Guard for Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers (known as the Royal Company) and a Guard of Honour formed by contingents of the Navy, Army and Royal Air Force. The 21 Gun Saluting troop will be 12 Regiment Royal Artillery.

There will be public viewing opportunities along the pavements of the Royal Mile and outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Details of the Order of Service and further information of exact locations and timings will be issued in the coming weeks.