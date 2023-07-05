Scottish Government
Scotland marks Royal Coronation
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication.
Scotland will mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla with a series of events in Edinburgh today.
The King, accompanied by The Queen, will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – Scotland’s crown jewels – at a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral.
The service will be preceded by a People’s Procession of 100 people representing different aspects of Scottish life, which will travel from Edinburgh Castle to St Giles’ Cathedral, and the Royal Procession, which will travel to the Cathedral from the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Public opportunities will be available along the Royal Mile to view the procession, and the accompanying military bands and escorts.
The St Giles’ Service will be followed by a 21-Gun Salute fired from Edinburgh Castle and a flypast down the Royal Mile by the RAF Red Arrows.
The First Minister, Humza Yousaf, said:
“Scotland will mark the visit of The King and Queen this week with a series of events to celebrate the Coronation, and I’m looking forward to representing the people of Scotland at today’s historic service at St Giles’ Cathedral.
“Those who wish to be involved will be able to follow TV or radio coverage of the proceedings, or view events in person along the Royal Mile. Space will be limited and a number of roads in the area will be closed, so I strongly encourage anyone attending to arrive early, use public transport if possible, and come prepared for whatever the weather may hold.”
Background
The First Minister and Permanent Secretary will represent the Scottish Government at the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication.
Further event details, including the Order of Service can be found here: King and Queen visit to Edinburgh July 2023: events - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scotland-marks-royal-coronation/
