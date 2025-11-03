“Scotland must stand firm in championing human rights”

First Minister highlights support for ECHR ahead of 75th anniversary.

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the First Minister has reiterated Scotland’s commitment to human rights, equality and dignity for all.

The First Minister yesterday said:

“Signed in the aftermath of World War II, with the aim of preventing the atrocities of war happening again in Europe, the ECHR has stood as a pillar to ensure human rights are upheld for the past 75 years. “In the face of ongoing political attacks against it from some quarters, I want to be clear that I wholeheartedly support the ECHR and membership of the Council of Europe and the vital role it plays to protect human rights. “If the UK ever left the ECHR, people in Scotland would lose the ability to challenge violations in the European Court, and the UK would be sending an appalling message on the international stage. That is not the future that I want for Scotland, and we must stand firm in championing human rights. “The ECHR has been critical in securing justice for ordinary people in their everyday lives – including protecting freedom of religion in the workplace and supporting LGBT rights. With some increasingly extreme political voices advocating against these rights, I believe it is vital that those of us who believe in human rights and equality redouble our efforts to stand behind them.”

Background

The European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) was signed by members of the Council of Europe, including the UK, in Rome on 4 November 1950. The UK was one of the first states to ratify it in 1951. Find further information on the ECHR website.