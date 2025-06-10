Scotland Office: First government trade mission since UK-EU deal

Minister Kirsty McNeill teams up with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce to champion Scotland and the UK in Spain.

Boosting trade and investment between Scotland and Spain is top of the agenda as a group of 16 Scottish female entrepreneurs, led by UK Government Minister Kirsty McNeill and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), yesterday (Monday 9th June) arrived on Spanish soil.

The Scotland Office led trade mission met with Spanish entrepreneurs, business leaders and politicians to maximise the benefits of the recent UK-EU deal, tackle the Scottish gender export gap, promote Brand Scotland’s iconic goods and services and encourage Spanish investment into Scotland.

A recent report found that trade in Scotland could increase by more than £10 billion over two years if women-led businesses exported at the same rate as those led by men.

Women from Scotland’s world class food and drink, tech, manufacturing, energy, tourism, travel, legal services, consultancy, marketing and cosmetic sectors are on the trade mission.

UK Government Scotland Office Kirsty McNeill yesterday said:

I’m very proud to be teaming up with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and fantastic Scottish women entrepreneurs on a trailblazing mission to Spain to help kickstart economic growth, create jobs and attract investment to Scotland as part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change. I want the UK to be a leader in promoting gender diversity in international trade and this is a unique opportunity for our women business leaders to build international connections, explore market opportunities, and connect with other female entrepreneurs in one of Scotland’s and the UK’s largest EU markets. Through Brand Scotland, we are now giving our country the global platform it deserves.

Chief Executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce Dr Liz Cameron CBE yesterday said:

This trade mission marks a bold step forward in advancing Scotland’s global trade ambitions. By connecting some of our most dynamic women entrepreneurs and leaders with key players in Barcelona, we are opening new doors of opportunity, innovation, and growth. Scotland’s businesswomen are global in their outlook, ambitious in their vision, and ready to lead the way in forging deeper connections around the world. The collaboration between the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and Scotland Office is a powerful partnership which will boost business growth, increase exports, and champion Scotland as a world-leading trading nation. This mission expands our market access and ensures the future of our business community is more representative, resilient, and internationally competitive.

This visit marks the first Brand Scotland trade mission since the signing of a partnership agreement between the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and the Scotland Office on Friday (June 6th). The deal, backed by a £100,000 UK Government grant, is focused on showcasing Scottish businesses globally and attracting inward investment.

Spain is the UK’s seventh largest trading partner (2024) and Scotland’s 10th with total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) being £64.6 billion, while the UK is the number one European destination for Spanish investment (€83 billion stock). Last year Scotland’s goods exports to Spain reached £0.7 billion, with food and drink leading the way at over £212 million. Most recent figures show that Spain was the number six export destination for Scotch whisky, with sales worth £196 million in 2024. Spain is also among the most valuable destinations for Scottish seafood exports, including a top 20 destination for Scottish salmon exports.

The trio of trade deals secured by the Prime Minister in recent weeks offers a huge opportunity for Scotland and the UK’s economy.

The agreement with the EU directly addresses challenges faced by Scottish exporters since 2019, especially in the food and drink sector, as it makes it significantly easier to sell Scottish goods to markets such as Spain (see stakeholder quotes annexed below).

The two day trade mission comes after Minister McNeill hosted a gathering of female business leaders from across Scotland in Edinburgh in May to identify and tackle export challenges they face.

While in Spain the Minister will also participate in cultural initiatives, including a concert for Ukraine, being organised by the British Embassy in Madrid.

Further information

Trade mission, list of delegates:

Dr Liz Cameron CBE, Director & Chief Executive, Scottish Chambers of Commerce

Dr Jeanette Forbes OBE, CEO, PCL Group

Dr Poonam Gupta OBE, CEO & Founder, PG Paper Company Ltd

Arjumand Ara Sheikh, Principal Solicitor and Associate CIPD, Strand Solicitors

Elaine Borland, Owner, Blowin’Free

Beth Wright, Co-Founder, HCW Consulting Partners

Becky Hain, Co-Founder, HCW Consulting Partners

Katie Cameron, Co-Founder, HCW Consulting Partners

Sophie Rankine, Managing Director, Sophie Gets Social Ltd

Lucy Harper, Head of Public Affairs, Lumo

Shona Cowan, Director, Go-You Ltd

Rebecca Wilson, Owner, Bec Wilson Creative

Arabella Harvey, Founder & CEO, Raven Botanicals

Amber Knight, Director, MacNeil Shellfish Limited

Libby McQuarrie, Commercial Executive, MacNeil Shellfish Limited

Rosalind Wardley-Smith, International & Operations Executive Scottish Chambers of Commerce

Agenda

The Minister yesterday attended a women in business lunch in Madrid for senior female business leaders. This was chaired by Sir Alex Ellis, His Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain. She also met with the newly appointed CEO of Navantia UK, Donald Martínez, to discuss Navantia’s progress and future plans for their two shipyards in Scotland.

Today (Tuesday) in Barcelona the Minister and all women trade delegation will meet Spanish women business leaders, Barcelona Chambers of Commerce, the British Chambers of Commerce and Deputy Mayor of Barcelona, Maria Eugènia Gay Rossell. The Minister will also meet the President of Catalonia, Salvador Illa to discuss new opportunities for trade and investment for both the UK and Spain.

Stakeholder quotes

Head of Trade Marketing – Europe at Seafood Scotland Marie-Anne Omnes yesterday said:

The timing and geographic focus of this ministerial trade mission are highly relevant. Spain is a key market for Scottish companies and presents significant growth opportunities that initiatives like these can help identify. Spanish consumers are knowledgeable about seafood and Scottish products, with an understanding of the importance of product origin. It is essential to strengthen relationships at both government and corporate levels, especially considering that the new trade agreement could facilitate more direct trade between the two countries.

Director of central Scotland-based MacNeil Shellfish Amber Knight yesterday said: