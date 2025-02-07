Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scotland one of the “best places in the world” for start-ups
Techscaler supporting more entrepreneurs across Scotland.
Start-up tech companies participating in the Scottish Government’s Techscaler business accelerator programme have raised more than £118 million of capital investment in the past two years.
It comes from both private and public sources and is supporting businesses in sectors such as medical technology, artificial intelligence and space.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes described Scotland as one of the best places in the world to launch a start-up tech company during a speech marking the publication of Techscaler’s Annual Report.
It also reveals that the number of companies involved in the programme almost doubled last year from 502 to 978, while the number of individual entrepreneurs more than doubled from 610 to 1,411. They were able to access benefits including mentoring, training and introductions to potential investors and customers.
Further activity included two international pop-up hubs in Singapore and San Francisco to help companies penetrate global markets.
Konversable, a Glasgow AI chatbot and messaging technology company which helps companies convert enquiries into sales, was introduced to potential investors and customers at Techscaler’s Singapore pop-up in October. The company secured £300,000 investment over the year.
Deputy First Minister and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said:
“The Techscaler programme - which I am deeply proud to have launched just two years ago - is contributing to Scotland’s reputation as one of the best places in the world to launch a tech start-up.
“While this is a relatively young programme, what this report makes clear is that it is delivering results and helping entrepreneurs to unleash their ability to innovate, spearheading Scotland’s presence in expanding new markets.
Edinburgh company CodeBase runs the Techscaler programme. CEO and co-founder Stephen Coleman said:
“We’re proud of our collective achievements over the first two years of Techscaler, delivering strong support for our ambitious founders and startups both here in Scotland and increasingly as they target global markets, building on our position as a catalyst driving innovation, partnerships, and collaboration across the Scottish tech ecosystem.”
Background
Backed by £42 million of Scottish Government investment, Techscaler was founded in 2022 to help tech founders grow their businesses.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scotland-one-of-the-best-places-in-the-world-for-start-ups/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Improving miscarriage care07/02/2025 12:15:00
£1.5 million to support delivery of compassionate, high-quality care.
Deadline approaches for School Age Payment applications06/02/2025 14:15:00
Parents and carers, with a child born between 1 March 2019 and 29 February 2020, risk missing out on hundreds of pounds worth of help if they don’t apply for School Age Payment in time.
Improving local support for families06/02/2025 13:25:00
Funding increase announced on anniversary of The Promise.
Fairer funding for charities06/02/2025 11:10:00
More than £60 million for pilot projects focusing on essential services and eradicating child poverty.
Funding increase announced on anniversary of The Promise.06/02/2025 10:10:00
Funding increase announced on anniversary of The Promise.
New Glasgow prison given go-ahead05/02/2025 16:30:00
New investment to create jobs and support work to cut reoffending.
Homelessness statistics, April to September 202405/02/2025 14:20:00
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland
Local government expenditure and income in 2023-2404/02/2025 12:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on local government finance in 2023-24.