Scotland prepares for world’s biggest cycling event

One month until 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

The eyes of the world will be on Scotland in August as more than 2,000 elite cyclists and para-cyclists arrive from over 100 countries for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

This event, hosted in Glasgow with events taking place across the country, will bring 13 World Championships together in one place for the first time.

Taking place from 3 to 13 August, cyclists will compete for more than 190 coveted UCI World Championship rainbow jerseys. A wide array of world-class action will be on show over the 11 days, including Track Sprints and Mountain Bike Downhill races, to BMX Freestyle and Indoor Cycling Acrobatics.

Culture Minister Christina McKelvie recently said:

“Scotland will proudly host the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in August, with communities and businesses ready to provide a warm welcome to people from around the world. This historic event will showcase our breath-taking scenery and support tourism, hospitality and other businesses across our cities, towns and villages, helping drive economic benefits across Scotland. “We are already delivering a range of community events and activities, and we have improved infrastructure across the country through the Cycling Facilities Fund and the Community Cycling Fund. We hope this event will help inspire a new generation to cycle, helping more people to benefit from the mental and physical health benefits it can bring. This is also a great opportunity to promote the broader benefits of active travel for us all which helps reduce emissions. “As well as opportunities to attend live events, with BBC Sport securing the broadcast rights, audiences around the world will have the opportunity to view what is tipped to be one of the top 10 most-watched events in sport.”

Background

The UCI stages annual UCI World Championships in each of its disciplines in different locations around the world throughout the year. Starting with the inaugural event in 2023, the UCI Cycling World Championships will bring these championships together every four years, the year prior to the Olympics.

The event will be delivered in collaboration between the UCI, Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council, UK Sport, British Cycling, Glasgow Life and VisitScotland with its EventScotland team through 2023 Cycling World Championships Ltd, with the partnership creating a blueprint for future editions by ensuring the inaugural event is authentic, innovative, and distinctive.

There are lots of free events and tickets are still available for the ticketed events from as little as £8, with concessions from £5.

For a full schedule and event information visit https://www.cyclingworldchamps.com

For most information about travelling to events visit https://www.traffic.gov.scot/uci