Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scotland prepares to welcome international cycling athletes
Excitement builds ahead of UCI cycling event.
Thousands of international elite cyclists, including para-athletes, will gather in Glasgow and across Scotland this week for the start of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.
From Thursday 3 August, Scotland will proudly host the world’s biggest ever staged cycling event, which is expected to attract around a million spectators. The majority of the action will take place in Glasgow – building on the legacy from the 2014 Commonwealth Games – alongside locations including Fort William, the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Perthshire and Dundee and Angus.
The 11 days of sporting action will see cyclists compete for the following 13 world championships:
- UCI Road World Championships
- UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships
- UCI Track Cycling World Championships presented by Tissot
- UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships
- UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country World Championships presented by Mercedes-Benz
- UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Championships presented by Mercedes-Benz
- UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships
- UCI Mountain Bike Cross Country Eliminator World Championships
- UCI Trials World Championships
- UCI BMX Freestyle Park World Championships
- UCI BMX World Championships
- UCI Indoor Cycling World Championships
- UCI Gran Fondo World Championships
First Minister Humza Yousaf said:
“I want to extend a warm welcome to every cyclist taking part in the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships – the world’s biggest ever cycling event. I wish everyone good luck.
“Hosting the UCI World Championships is further vote of confidence in Scotland as a destination of choice for staging major global events.
“The Scottish Government is proud to fund this innovative and inclusive event. Our funding will help promote the health and wellbeing benefits of cycling and help drive wider economic and social benefits across the country.
“Whether it’s indoor competitions at the velodrome or Mountain Biking and road events set in some of the most scenic parts of Scotland, there is something for everyone. Many of these events are free and I would encourage as many people across the country to try and catch a piece of the action.”
Background
The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will run from 3 – 13 August 2023 in Glasgow and at venues across Scotland. This innovative event brings together 13 existing cycling disciplines for the first time to create the biggest cycling event in history. The championships are expected to attract 2,600 elite cyclists including para-athletes, from over 120 countries, and attract around one million spectators.
The Championships are funded by the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council, UK Sport and British Cycling and are delivered in a collaboration between the funders and UCI, Glasgow Life and VisitScotland with its EventScotland team through 2023 Cycling World Championships Ltd.
As the road races will travel through a number of local authority areas there will be significant road closures and the public are advised to plan journeys ahead of time. Travel advice is available on the Traffic Scotland, CWC, Twitter feeds and public transport operator websites, including www.traffic.gov.scot/uci.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scotland-prepares-to-welcome-international-cycling-athletes/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Victim Surcharge Fund – Annual Report 2022- 2301/08/2023 15:05:00
A report on those payments made into and out of the Victim Surcharge Fund, the recipient organisations, the administration costs and balance of the fund for the period 01 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.
Financial Sustainability Health Check of the Childcare Sector in Scotland01/08/2023 12:05:00
This update of the Financial Sustainability Health Check has collected evidence on the sustainability of the childcare sector, in particular relating to the impacts of the costs crisis, workforce pressures and the lasting effects of the pandemic.
Victim Surcharge Fund – Annual Report 2022- 2331/07/2023 15:05:00
A report on those payments made into and out of the Victim Surcharge Fund, the recipient organisations, the administration costs and balance of the fund for the period 01 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.
Protecting migrants’ rights in an independent Scotland31/07/2023 12:05:00
An independent Migrants’ Commissioner would stand up for the rights of people who have moved to an independent Scotland, under Scottish Government proposals.
Citizenship in an independent Scotland27/07/2023 15:05:00
First Minister outlines who may be eligible for Scottish citizenship.
HM Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland: annual report 2022-202327/07/2023 12:05:00
Annual report to The Scottish Ministers, written by Professor Gordon Findlater, His Majesty's Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland, providing a resume of duties undertaken in the role during the period 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.
Record medical trainee recruitment levels26/07/2023 12:25:00
New starts will begin training this August.
More medical training posts have been accepted at this stage of the recruitment year than ever before – exceeding last year’s record by 100 posts.
NHS Education for Scotland data as of 25 July 2023 shows that 1,061 posts have been filled so far this year from 1,137 advertised.
This includes 100% fill rates at entry level in General Practice, Psychiatry, Anaesthetics, Radiology and Emergency Medicine.
These trainee doctors will take up post in August 2023. Another recruitment round will be held before the end of the year for those taking up post in February 2024.
Minister for Public Health Jenni Minto said:
“I am delighted to see that Scotland continues to be recognised as a highly desirable place both to live and pursue a career in medicine. This is testament to our world-class medical education and training system as well as those working hard to prepare the next generation of doctors who will look after us in the future.
“These results show that NHS Scotland continues to grow accordingly to meet the needs of its patients and I look forward to welcoming these new doctors into the health service.”
NHS Education for Scotland Medical Director Dr Emma Watson said:
“As of today, 93% of posts advertised for August 2023 start dates in Scotland are filled.
“Many programmes have filled at 100% and in programmes which have not filled, we are working to understand why. There has also been a significant expansion of training posts across Scotland, particularly in General Practice which has a current fill rate of 100%.”
Background
https://medical.hee.nhs.uk/medical-training-recruitment/medical-specialty-training/fill-rates/2023-fill-rates.
HEE have used data from 17 June 2023. Recruitment is ongoing and NES has used figures from 25 July 2023.
At the equivalent stage of the 2022 recruitment year, 1,016 posts had been advertised and 961 had been filled (giving a 95% fill rate). While this year’s fill rate is slightly lower than it was at this stage in 2022, overall 121 more posts have been advertised and 100 more have been filled so far compared to the same time last year.
100% of posts advertised in General Practice have been filled successfully (273 out of 273). 46 posts were advertised in Core Psychiatry, 68 in Core Anaesthetics, 36 in Clinical Radiology and 28 in Emergency Medicine at entry level. All of these posts filled successfully.
Monthly GDP Estimates for May26/07/2023 11:25:00
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.