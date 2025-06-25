Scotland ‘remains a safe place to live’

Constance responds as serious assault and attempted murder fall to lowest level since 1977.

Recorded crime has more than halved since 1991, according to newly-published official statistics.

The Recorded Crime in Scotland 2024-25 bulletin shows that total crime remains at similar levels to 2023-24, with a small reduction in the headline figure.

Levels of non-sexual crimes of violence have also dipped slightly over the year and continue to be 23% lower than in 2006-07 – with serious assault and attempted murder now at their lowest level since 1977.

There was a 6% decrease in 2024-25 in recorded incidents of damage and reckless behaviour – now at its lowest level since 1976, with vandalism down 73% from 2006-07.

The detection of overall crime by police has increased, with clear-up rates rising to 56%.

The recording of crimes of dishonesty are now at pre-pandemic levels and down 74% from the peak in 1991, however there was has been a 16% rise in shoplifting.

There was a rise in recorded sexual crimes (up 3%), with rape and attempted rape up by 15%. A quarter of these crimes were reported at least one year after they had occurred.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance yesterday said:

“These figures show that Scotland continues to be safe place to live with reported crime falling by more than half since 1991. This comes on the back of the flagship Scottish Crime and Justice Survey which also showed people feel safer in their communities. “Violent crime is down significantly in the past 20 years, with serious assaults and homicide levels at record lows. However, we cannot afford to be complacent and I have been consistently clear that any instance of violence is one too many. That is why we are taking a wide range of actions to prevent, reduce and tackle violence, with more than £6 million funding invested over the past three years. “I am concerned these figures also show a rise in reported sexual crimes. Multiple factors will lie behind this and our action to tackle sexual offending includes increasing confidence in the justice system so more victims come forward, improving support for victims and modernising the law on sexual offences. “I also recognise the significant harm and disruption caused by retail crime, which is why we have made £3 million available in this year’s Budget for Police Scotland to work with the retail sector to help tackle this issue. “This year we will invest £4.2 billion across the justice system including a record £1.64 billion for policing – an increase of £70 million on 2024-25. “As part of the Scottish Government’s broader package to tackle violence, we have increased funding to the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit from £1.17 million last year to over £1.2 million this year. Projects supporting young people at risk of being drawn into criminal activities, under the Cashback for Communities programme, will receive up to £26 million over the next three financial years.”

Background

Full statistical publication Recorded Crime in Scotland, 2024-25