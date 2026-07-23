Scotland stands ready to welcome Commonwealth Games

FM: The stage is set and eyes of the world are on Glasgow.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games provides a huge opportunity to showcase the best of Scotland on the world stage, First Minister John Swinney has said.

The First Minister welcomed heads of visiting delegations from the 73 Commonwealth nations at an event at Team Scotland House, Glasgow, ahead of the Games beginning in the city today (Thursday 23 July).

Officially opened by Minister for Sport Maree Todd, Scotland House will operate as both a space for the athletes and their families, as a well as a central hub for business engagement, hosting a programme of sporting and business events throughout the Games.

The First Minister wished Team Scotland good luck ahead of the Games and encouraged people across the country to get involved in the ‘Summer of Sport’.

He said:

“Since the success of 2014, Glasgow has reinforced its reputation as one of the world's leading sporting cities. The excitement is gearing up here once again as the city gets ready to welcome the Games and the stage is set for the opening ceremony.

“The world will be watching, and this is a huge opportunity for us to showcase what Scotland has to offer – our passion, our warmth, our enthusiasm, our respect for others and our belief in the power of sport to inspire people and bring communities together.

“The Scottish Government is investing £20 million through the ’Summer of Sport’, to encourage children and young people across the country to be inspired by the Games and get active, stay active, and enjoy the benefits of physical activity. Sport should be accessible to all, and we want to ensure the legacy of the major sporting events taking place this summer to stretch far beyond the next few months.

“To our Team Scotland athletes – the whole country is behind you. On behalf of everyone in Scotland I wish you all the very best as you compete at the highest level. Whether or not you win gold, silver or bronze – I know that you will make us all proud and inspire the future generation of sporting talent.”

Sport Minister Maree Todd said:

“As well as providing a place for Team Scotland athletes, families and friends, partners and supporters to come together, Team Scotland House will enable international collaboration and engagement and help the Scottish Government maximise wider opportunities for Scotland and deliver a lasting sporting, social and business legacy.

“The Games are expected to bring more than £150 million of economic benefit, supporting local businesses and jobs. By bringing sport, culture and business together we will ensure Glasgow 2026 delivers benefits that extend far beyond the Games.”