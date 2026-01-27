Scotland strengthens UAE trade ties

Opportunities for export and investment as Deputy First Minister visits UAE.

Businesses in clean energy and agri-tech, food and drink, and technology are part of a trade and investment mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is undertaking four days of engagements in UAE marking Scotland Week UAE, meeting senior government ministers and major investors to open doors for Scottish businesses.

The visit aims to grow inward investment and follows the launch of the Invest Scotland portal which showcases significant capital investment opportunities to global investors.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said:

“Scotland Week UAE is about creating real opportunities for Scottish businesses to grow and trade internationally, while attracting investment that will create jobs and prosperity at home. “In the face of global economic uncertainty and barriers to trade, including recent USA tariff threats and Scotland’s removal from the European Single Market, we are looking to strengthen relationships with new and emerging markets. “The successful Investopia Global investment event in Edinburgh in December built momentum for deeper collaboration with UAE partners and Scotland Week UAE will show Scotland is open for business. “We share strong ambitions with the UAE in clean energy, science and technology and innovation. Scotland exported £548 million in goods to the UAE in 2023 and there is huge potential for partnership in sectors such as critical tech, food and drink and research.”

Background

UAE Scotland Week takes place from 27 to 29 January 2026 and has been developed by the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Development International.

The Deputy First Minister’s last trade visit to UAE was in April 2025, marking the first UAE Scotland Week.