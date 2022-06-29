Scotland thanks sailors, soldiers and aviators for Armed Forces Day 2022

Events were held across Scotland to celebrate Armed Forces Day 2022 (Saturday 25 June) to highlight the efforts and work our Armed Forces do to keep the people of the United Kingdom safe, at home and abroad.

In Edinburgh, an Armed Forces Day parade took place in the city centre with The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, The Band of the Royal Air Force Scotland, The RAF Central Pipes and Drums and the Royal British Legion Scotland Standard Bearers.

A parade through the streets of Aberdeen also took place to celebrate the Armed Forces community. Personnel from across all three Armed Services were accompanied by local veterans and local pipe bands marching through the city centre, before The Lord Provost of Aberdeen took the salute outside the Town House.

From the forests of Estonia and the waters of the South Atlantic to patrolling UK air space, the UK Armed Forces have been hard at work throughout the year and local communities turned out in force to thank them for their efforts over the last year.

The Prime Minister, Rt Hon Boris Johnson said:

Our Armed Forces are without doubt the best, most respected and most loved Armed Forces in the world. You are hugely admired by the people of this country – who cheered you most recently at the Jubilee celebrations – because they are so proud of everything you do to keep us safe. You are there for us and our country when we need you, whether you are watching the skies, patrolling the seas or standing over our interests. Thank you to everyone in the vast military family. Thank you to our incredible veterans. And thank you to the family and friends – whose support is so crucial to ensuring that we have the best fighting force anywhere in the world.

From Aberdeen to Skelmorlie, national day events were held by communities across Scotland with parades, salutes, fayres, and flypasts.

From Dumfries to Glasgow, flag-raising events also took place across Scotland earlier in the week to officially mark the start of Armed Forces Week.

On Tuesday 21 June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a reception at 10 Downing Street for military personnel, to thank them for their efforts in protecting the country and supporting allied partners by land, sea and air.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Our service personnel and their families unwavering commitment to the defence of the United Kingdom ensures that we are kept safe, at home and abroad, 365 days a year. On this Armed Forces Day, I hope the entire nation will join me in saying thank you to this community who make so many sacrifices to defend the freedoms and rights of the British people.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

It’s fantastic to see the whole country unite for Armed Forces Day, a culmination of a week of activities to recognise the selfless service of our extraordinary UK military. It’s right that we celebrate and say thanks to our much cherished community of service personnel, reserves, veterans, cadets and families for their unwavering commitment in helping keep us safe. It was a pleasure to meet representatives of the Armed Forces at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh earlier this week and on behalf of the whole of the country, I would like to offer heartfelt thanks to them all.

Scotland endures close links with the Armed Forces; it is home to the UK’s nuclear deterrent and submarine fleet, as well as Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth who patrol the skies and intercept unidentified aircraft entering UK air space.

Scotland is also home to a number of British Army units including the Royal Regiment of Scotland, the Scots Guards and the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. It is also homes to numerous Reserve and Cadets Forces covering the entirety of Scotland, from Shetland to Dumfries

Armed Forces Day is the culmination of a week of events which celebrates the entire Armed Forces community and all that they stand for.

Now in its fourteenth year, it is an opportunity for the nation to show its respect to military personnel and their families, thanking them for defending our way of life, protecting British citizens around the world, and strengthening our relationships with our allies and partners.