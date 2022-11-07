Scotland to mark the Royal Coronation

Celebrating His Majesty the King.

Monday 8 May 2023 will be a national bank holiday to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations in Scotland to celebrate the Coronation.

His Majesty King Charles III’s Coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023, and the introduction of an additional bank holiday on the following Monday will result in a three-day “Coronation Weekend”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday said:

“The Coronation will be an historic moment for Scotland, and the Scottish Government wants to give as many people as possible the opportunity to join the celebrations. “Scotland will want to send its best wishes to His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.”

Background

This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

The bank holiday will be for one year only and The Proclamation of the bank holiday will be delivered to the Privy Council in time for the meeting of Wednesday 9 November.