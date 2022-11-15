Scottish Government
Scotland to push energy, nature and justice at COP27
Energy security relies on shifting from fossil fuels, says Environment Minister.
Scotland will bring to COP27 its experience of work to deliver a just transition in the energy sector to support other countries to make the shift to renewable and cleaner, greener energy, Environment Minister Màiri McAllan has said.
Speaking ahead of a first full day of meetings and engagements at COP27 in Sharm-El-Sheikh, the Minister said that an approach to energy security which focuses on sustainability, energy efficiency and renewable and low carbon energy is far better than increasing reliance on fossil fuels.
During Energy Day at COP27, on Tuesday, the Minister will take part in various events to promote Scotland’s hydrogen sector, hold bilateral talks with other government ministers and meet members of the Under 2 Coalition – a coalition of states, regions and devolved governments which comes together to drive climate action.
The Scottish Government will support meetings and events on decarbonisation of transport and the role of nature and biodiversity – including forestry and peatlands – in tackling the climate crisis. Scotland will also continue to offer support to countries and organisations to address the loss and damage caused by climate change, which is becoming the central issue at COP27, following the government’s commitment of a further £5 million of funding.
Ms McAllan said:
“The Scottish Government is clear that the unlimited recovery of hydrocarbons is not consistent with meeting the aims of the Paris Agreement. While some, including the UK Government, seek to increase their extraction of fossil fuels amidst rising energy prices, we remain committed to a focus on policies that promote renewable energy and emerging green technologies, including the development of green hydrogen.
“Energy security that focuses on sustainability, with measures to promote energy efficiency, and to accelerate the development of renewable and low carbon energy, is a far better answer to the energy crisis, than increasing reliance on fossil fuel. For example, wind power is already the cheapest form of power in Scotland’s energy mix.
“As a country with a large, existing oil and gas sector, we can bring to COP27 our experience of work to deliver a just transition to net zero – a transition that puts people and communities first and harnesses the full range of opportunities that come with it.
“That transition is exemplified by Scotland’s offshore wind industry, with ScotWind representing the world’s largest commercial round for floating offshore wind – breaking new ground in putting large-scale floating wind technology on the map at Gigawatt scale. ScotWind promises to be transformational in delivering wider economic supply chain benefits to help power Scotland’s green recovery in communities across the country, with developers committed to invest more than £28bn in the domestic supply chain across all projects.
“Over the next few days we will also continue to support those, particularly from the global south, campaigning for climate justice and an agreement at this COP on action to address loss and damage.
“After 30 years, loss and damage has finally become a key issue at this COP and we have seen individual countries build on Scotland’s original announcement of £2m with over $300m of pledges, however we must also see a commitment across the parties at COP to take early action now, while developing a process for the long term. With a further £5m of funding pledged by the First Minister last week, Scotland will continue to stand with those pushing for action.”
