Scotland to push energy, nature and justice at COP27

Energy security relies on shifting from fossil fuels, says Environment Minister.

Scotland will bring to COP27 its experience of work to deliver a just transition in the energy sector to support other countries to make the shift to renewable and cleaner, greener energy, Environment Minister Màiri McAllan has said.

Speaking ahead of a first full day of meetings and engagements at COP27 in Sharm-El-Sheikh, the Minister said that an approach to energy security which focuses on sustainability, energy efficiency and renewable and low carbon energy is far better than increasing reliance on fossil fuels.

During Energy Day at COP27, on Tuesday, the Minister will take part in various events to promote Scotland’s hydrogen sector, hold bilateral talks with other government ministers and meet members of the Under 2 Coalition – a coalition of states, regions and devolved governments which comes together to drive climate action.

The Scottish Government will support meetings and events on decarbonisation of transport and the role of nature and biodiversity – including forestry and peatlands – in tackling the climate crisis. Scotland will also continue to offer support to countries and organisations to address the loss and damage caused by climate change, which is becoming the central issue at COP27, following the government’s commitment of a further £5 million of funding.

Ms McAllan said: