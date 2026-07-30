The Scotland-India Strategic Market Insight Report provides an independent, evidence-based assessment of the Indian market, identifying where Scotland's key sectors, capabilities and export strengths align with India's current and future demand.

Introduction

India is a key partner for the Scottish Government's international engagement, with priorities spanning education, equality, the environment, and trade and investment. As one of the world's fastest-growing major economies and a market of increasing strategic importance, India presents significant opportunities for Scottish businesses across a range of sectors.

To support Scotland's trade and investment ambitions, the Scottish Government commissioned the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) to undertake detailed market research examining opportunities for Scottish exports and business engagement across India.

This research provides an independent, evidence-based assessment of the Indian market, identifying where Scotland's key sectors, capabilities and export strengths align with India's current and future demand. It highlights priority sectors, regional opportunities across India's diverse states and cities, emerging market trends, and areas where Scottish businesses can build competitive advantage over the medium to long term.

The Market Insight Report serves both a strategic and practical purpose. It will inform policy development and trade promotion activity, while providing Scottish businesses with actionable market intelligence to support market entry, expansion and partnership building. The research also strengthens the evidence base underpinning Scotland's economic engagement with India and supports the delivery of wider international trade and investment objectives.

It should also be emphasised that this assessment does not replace or diminish Scotland's established strategies. Rather, it complements these strategies by providing a market-specific perspective on India, helping to identify where Scotland's strengths are best aligned with commercial opportunities, investment priorities and policy developments.

The findings will help shape future trade and investment activity, business support programmes, market development initiatives and engagement with key stakeholders across India, ensuring that Scottish businesses are well positioned to benefit from opportunities within this strategically important market.

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