Scotland's Breastfeeding and Infant Feeding Strategic Framework(2025-2030): Annual Progress Report June 2026

The Breastfeeding and Infant Feeding Strategic Framework sets out Scotland’s national ambitions through to 2030. This progress report provides an overview of all actions delivered in 2025-26 and the key priorities for 2026-27

Annual Progress Report

Introduction

The Breastfeeding and Infant Feeding Strategic Framework, published June 2025, reflects the work that has been done in Scotland in recent years and sets out our ambitions through to 2030. This progress report provides an overview of all actions within the Framework for the first year (2025-26).

The vast majority of actions have been delivered. One action has been partly delivered and the timescale for this has now been adjusted to reach the fully deliverable stage towards the end of 2026.

Policy context

We know that Breastfeeding is one of the most effective early‑life public health interventions, providing critical nutritional, developmental and long‑term health benefits for infants. There is strong evidence that it reduces the risk of infections and obesity and long-term ill health, while supporting optimal neurodevelopment and growth. Benefits can be seen across all socioeconomic groups and particularly for infants experiencing poverty.

Breastfeeding rates in Scotland are now the highest on record. The latest statistics published by Public Health Scotland show that 69% of babies receive breastmilk at some point after birth. Even more encouraging is the data that at the 6–8 week review 51% of babies are breastfed, marking the first time since records began (2002/03) that more babies are receiving breastmilk than formula at this stage.

Since 2018, the Scottish Government has invested over £12 million to expand breastfeeding support services nationwide. This includes a permanent £0.8 million annual investment transferred to Health Boards to support sustainable, locally‑led planning and improve support and outcomes for families across Scotland.

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