Scottish Government
Scotland’s Carbon Footprint: 1998-2021
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland
This publication provides estimates of Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions on a consumption basis; that is emissions that are associated with the spending of Scottish residents on goods and services, wherever in the world these emissions arise, together with emissions directly generated by Scottish households.
Key points
- Between 2020 and 2021, Scotland’s carbon footprint (emissions from all greenhouse gases) increased by 14.6 per cent from 51.6 to 59.2 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 2021.
- Between 1998 and 2021, Scotland’s carbon footprint fell by 19.9 per cent from 73.9 MtCO2e in 1998 to 59.2 MtCO2e in 2021
Scotland’s carbon footprint rose continuously from 2001 to a peak of 81.7 MtCO2e in 2007 before falling sharply after 2007 (coinciding with the recession) and, with the exception of 2012, 2018, and 2021, has fallen each subsequent year. However, the 2021 value is highest seen since 2015. The overall reduction between the 2007 peak and 2021 is 27.6 per cent.
NOTES FOR NEWS EDITORS
- The full statistical publication can be accessed at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/scotlands-carbon-footprint-1998-2021
- The data cover the period up to 2021 and show increased emissions compared to 2020. Emissions in 2020 were supressed by the effect of the national lockdowns and travel restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic.
- This statistical report meets the requirements under Section 37 of the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009 and the updated requirements under Section 21 of the Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) Act 2019. The data contained within this report are also used to inform National Indicator 47: “Carbon Footprint”.
- Published territorial emissions are available in the Official Statistics publication: Section B. Results – Scottish Greenhouse Gas Statistics 2022 – gov.scot
- Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland can be accessed: http://www.scotland.gov.uk/Topics/Statistics/About
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scotlands-carbon-footprint-1998-2021/
