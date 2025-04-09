Scotland’s Carbon Footprint: 1998-2021

An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland

This publication provides estimates of Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions on a consumption basis; that is emissions that are associated with the spending of Scottish residents on goods and services, wherever in the world these emissions arise, together with emissions directly generated by Scottish households.

Key points

Between 2020 and 2021, Scotland’s carbon footprint (emissions from all greenhouse gases) increased by 14.6 per cent from 51.6 to 59.2 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 2021.

Between 1998 and 2021, Scotland’s carbon footprint fell by 19.9 per cent from 73.9 MtCO2e in 1998 to 59.2 MtCO2e in 2021

Scotland’s carbon footprint rose continuously from 2001 to a peak of 81.7 MtCO2e in 2007 before falling sharply after 2007 (coinciding with the recession) and, with the exception of 2012, 2018, and 2021, has fallen each subsequent year. However, the 2021 value is highest seen since 2015. The overall reduction between the 2007 peak and 2021 is 27.6 per cent.

NOTES FOR NEWS EDITORS