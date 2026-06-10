Scotland’s Carbon Footprint: 1998-2022

An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland

This publication provides estimates of Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions on a consumption basis; that is emissions that are associated with the spending of Scottish residents on goods and services, wherever in the world these emissions arise, together with emissions directly generated by Scottish households.

Key points

Between 2021 and 2022, Scotland’s carbon footprint (emissions from all greenhouse gases) increased by 1.6 per cent from 60.0 to 61.0 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 2022.

Between 1998 and 2022, Scotland’s carbon footprint fell by 17.5 per cent from 73.9 MtCO2e in 1998 to 61.0 MtCO2e in 2022

Scotland’s carbon footprint rose continuously between 2002 and 2007; peaking at 84.4 MtCO2e in 2007 before falling sharply after 2007 (coinciding with the recession). Since the peak in 2007, the carbon footprint has demonstrated a trend reduction in emissions. The overall reduction between the 2007 peak and 2022 is 27.7 per cent.

Background