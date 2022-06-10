Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scotland’s Census ready to move to next stage
Almost 2.3 million households completed census.
The extension to the census collection period saw an additional 200,000 households complete their census, it was announced yesterday.
Setting out progress to Parliament, the Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, Angus Robertson announced that the national return rate increased by 8.7 percentage points since the start of the extension to 87.9%, bringing the total number of households providing a response to Scotland’s Census 2022 to almost 2.3 million.
The level of national census returns provides a strong position to build up a picture of the population, as National Records of Scotland moves to the next phase of the census.
Mr Robertson said:
“The census is a once in a decade exercise and plays an important role in decision making for Scotland. I want to thank everyone who completed the census, your responses will help shape the future of vital public services across Scotland. I also want to give my thanks to all of the people involved over the past few months from the hundreds of field staff, contact centre agents and census officials who were instrumental in ensuring the voices of households across Scotland were heard.
“We extended the collection period to ensure that as many people as possible could have the opportunity to complete it. Since the start of the extension, we have seen significant progress with 10 local authorities achieving a return rate of more than 90% and 28 local authorities having a return rate of more than 85%.
“This data will provide us with a strong position as we move to the next phase and turn this data into actions that will benefit people across Scotland.
“There have been many important lessons learned over the last few months and which we will consider for the future of the census. The evaluation of Scotland’s Census 2022 will help us develop a better understanding of what has worked and make informed recommendations for the future.”
Background
Through a combination of census returns, individual administrative data, the Census Coverage Survey, and adjustments using aggregate administrative data, NRS will be able to proceed effectively with the next phase of census.
A target was set to achieve 85% or more for each Local Authority area. On the 01 May this had only been achieved in one Local Authority, it has now been achieved by 28.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scotlands-census-ready-to-move-to-next-stage/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Bill published09/06/2022 12:25:00
Benefit to victims through reforms to imprisonment and bail.
Scottish Greenhouse Gas Statistics 202007/06/2022 16:05:00
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Best Start Grant School Age Payment applications now open07/06/2022 14:25:00
Families have been urged to check whether they are eligible and apply for the Best Start Grant School Age Payment as applications open for children old enough to start primary school.
New benefit to help with winter fuel bills07/06/2022 13:25:00
Low Income Winter Heating Assistance will support 400,000 households.
Protecting and enhancing nature07/06/2022 10:05:00
More funding for local nature restoration projects.
Funding to support salmon recovery07/06/2022 09:05:00
Projects aim to bring salmon population back from crisis point.
Financing the just transition to net zero06/06/2022 16:38:00
Tackling climate crisis prioritised in future spending plans.