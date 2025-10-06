Scotland's Child Winter Heating Payment reaches fifth year

Almost 45,000 disabled children and young people to be supported this year.

Families of almost 45,000 disabled children and young people are set to receive winter heating support, as Scotland’s unique benefit marks its fifth anniversary.

Child Winter Heating Payments will be issued from next week to families caring for children with the highest disability support needs.

All payments are automatic and are expected to be made by the end of October.

In total, £11.4 million is expected to be put in the pockets of families who need it the most.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville recently said:

"I’m proud that this benefit payment – available only in Scotland - will help families of almost 45,000 disabled children and young people keep their homes warm this winter. “Child Winter Heating Payment was introduced by the Scottish Government five years ago and is providing vital support to families facing the extra costs of caring for a disabled child or young person who needs the highest level of disability support. “The payment represents Scotland's commitment to supporting its most vulnerable families, providing targeted help that isn't available elsewhere in the UK.”

Joana who works at Oaklands School in Edinburgh and who is mother to Maddie, aged 17, gets Child Disability Payment and Child Winter Heating Payment.

Maddie has various conditions including rheumatoid arthritis and autism.

She recently said:

“You’ve got Christmas coming up, the weather is changing, bills are going up, food is going up and that little help, it just means you think right let’s put the heating up. When that Child Winter Heating payment come in it is like winning the lottery. You are so used to money going out and then it comes in. It does make such a difference, 100 per cent.”

BACKGROUND

Child Winter Heating Payment is paid automatically to the families of children and young people under 19 who receive the highest levels of disability support.

This includes those getting the highest rate care component of Child Disability Payment and the enhanced rate daily living component of Adult Disability Payment.

Each eligible child receives their own payment, meaning families with multiple disabled children receive support for each child.

44,971 disabled children and young people are set to receive winter heating support: Scotland’s Economic and Fiscal Forecasts – May 2025 | Scottish Fiscal Commission