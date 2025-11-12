Scotland’s continued support for Ukraine

Public Finance Minister to attend key conference.

Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee will travel to Poland with a Scottish Chamber of Commerce business delegation this week to attend the ReBuild Ukraine Construction and Energy conference.

He will undertake a series of engagements to discuss collaboration opportunities in Poland and Ukraine, including understanding Ukraine’s reconstruction priorities, business and investment opportunities and the long-term vision.

Ahead of the conference, Mr McKee has pointed to Scotland’s unwavering solidarity with and support for Ukraine. Scotland strengthened business links by hosting a delegation of 60 Ukrainian Mayors for in May, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and designating Ukraine as a “Special Interest Market”, empowering enterprise agencies to proactively facilitate trade and investment opportunities.

The trade mission to the ReBuild Ukraine conference further demonstrates Scotland’s commitment to supporting the Ukrainians in their time of need.

Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee said:

“Scotland is unwavering in our solidarity with and support for Ukraine. We are committed to helping the country recover from the devastating impacts of Russia’s illegal invasion, and rebuilding from the devastation that has caused.

“The Memorandum of Understanding we signed recently will support trade and investment between Scotland and Ukraine, and Scottish companies are already supporting reconstruction efforts.

“Scottish companies are already playing their part - such as Cairnhill Structures in Coatbridge who have supplied steel to repair bridges in Kyiv. We hope this trade mission will help lay the ground for further collaboration between Scottish and Ukrainian businesses during this time of need.”

Background

The Public Finance Minister will be in Warsaw from Wednesday 12 to Friday 14 November

