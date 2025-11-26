Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scotland’s export value declines
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication.
Valued at £38 billion in 2023, Scotland’s international exports are estimated to have fallen by 4 per cent in real terms since 2018, a comparison chosen for stability prior to economic impacts like pandemic lockdowns, EU withdrawal and the invasion of Ukraine.
Export statistics published yesterday by the Scottish Government adjust for years of high inflation which can mask changes in export performance. The estimates focus on the onshore economy and therefore exclude oil and gas exports.
The figures show declines in export value were driven by manufacturing sectors. In particular exports of ‘coke, refined petroleum & chemicals’ and ‘transport equipment’. ‘Food & drink’, worth £7.5 billion, remained Scotland’s largest international export sector, accounting for a fifth of Scotland’s international exports, despite a 5 per cent real terms decrease since 2018.
Scotland’s exports to non-EU destinations, valued at £21 billion, were broadly similar to 2018 levels when accounting for inflation. However, exports to EU destinations were estimated to have fallen by 11 per cent in real terms, to £17 billion.
After the EU single market, the USA remained Scotland’s second largest international export destination, accounting for 17 per cent of international exports.
Exports to other UK regions, worth an additional £55 billion in 2023, continue to outweigh international exports. Exports to the rest of the UK fell by 10 per cent between 2018 and 2023, with ‘financial & insurance’ exports, the largest sector for exports to UK regions, driving this decline with a 30% real terms decrease since 2018.
Background
The full statistical publication is available online, along with accompanying Excel tables. Detailed interactive analysis by sector and destination are available on the Scottish Government’s Export Performance Monitor.
Export Statistics Scotland 2023 provides estimates of the value of Scotland’s international exports and exports to the rest of UK. Export values are provided for all manufacturing and service sectors except oil and gas.
This publication is the first since 2019 to report change over time in real terms (adjusted for inflation), which provides a more accurate assessment of export performance over time.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scotlands-export-value-declines/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Sustained progress in clearing waiting times26/11/2025 12:05:00
New outpatient waits reduce for fifth month in a row.
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 202525/11/2025 16:32:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 2025.
Private Sector Rent Statistics, 2010 to 202525/11/2025 15:05:00
Statistics on annual average private sector rents to the end of September 2025 have been released today.
Mosmorran summit25/11/2025 10:05:00
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is to host a summit following a visit to the Exxon Mobil plant at Mosmorran with Scottish Enterprise’s Chief Executive, Adrian Gillespie, today.
Supporting Scotland’s economy24/11/2025 15:05:00
The UK Government must invest in public services, support economic growth and take action on the cost of living, Finance Secretary Shona Robison has said.
Improving the lives of people with diabetes24/11/2025 13:05:00
A further 2,500 people living with type 1 diabetes are receiving “life changing” access to the latest technologies to help prevent serious health complications.
Improving patient care over winter21/11/2025 15:05:00
Initiative will save thousands of ambulance journeys every month.
Nature Conservation Advice from NatureScot and JNCC: Demersal Fisheries Management Plans21/11/2025 13:05:00
Nature conservation advice to support the development of UK Fisheries Management Plans (FMPs).