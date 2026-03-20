Scotland's first Center Parcs to create 1,200 jobs

New holiday resort in the Scottish Borders.

Scotland's first Center Parcs resort will create 1,200 permanent new jobs First Minister John Swinney announced recently (18 March 2026), as he visited the site near Hawick in the Scottish Borders where the resort will be built.

The Scottish Government has committed up to £30 million over five years to deliver the essential infrastructure needed to make the resort possible. The funding, which will be delivered via South of Scotland Enterprise, unlocks more than £420 million in private funding from Center Parcs, which could not proceed without it.

Work is expected to begin on site in spring 2026, with the resort set to open in summer 2029. The development is expected to increase tourism to the area by 38%, generating £87 million annually for the Scottish economy.

The resort will offer families across Scotland a high-quality staycation option closer to home, reducing the need to travel abroad for short breaks.

First Minister John Swinney recently said:

"Economic growth must reach the people and places that need it most. Investing in the South of Scotland through this project is a direct expression of our belief that every part of Scotland deserves to benefit from a growing economy. “Investing here is a deliberate statement that we are serious about reducing regional inequality and creating genuine opportunity for young people — 30% of these 1,200 jobs are targeted at 16-to-24-year-olds. “It is a privilege to be here with local school children to start planting new trees for the site and I look forward to seeing the development of the project before the resort opens in 2029.”

Center Parcs CEO Colin McKinlay recently said:

“We are very grateful for the support of the Scottish Government, as well as South of Scotland Enterprise, Scottish Borders Council, and the many other partners who have worked with us to unlock the potential of this project. “Center Parcs will have a transformational effect on the South of Scotland, bringing jobs, tourism, supply chain opportunities and significant economic benefits. It is incredibly exciting for work on site to now be getting underway and we were delighted that the First Minister could join us to commemorate this key milestone.”

Chair of South of Scotland Enterprise Russel Griggs recently said:

“This is a significant moment for the South of Scotland, with Center Parcs being one of a number of big investments we are currently welcoming to our region. “Center Parcs presents massive opportunities and will help diversify the visitor economy, attract new people, deliver inclusive growth and provide significant supply chain opportunities for SMEs and entrepreneurs. “This investment also provides a chance to tackle head-on the economic challenges of the past which still impact communities such as Hawick.”

Background

Planning permission for Center Parcs was granted by Scottish Borders Council in December 2025. The necessary byelaws to allow safe management of the site were confirmed by Scottish Ministers in March 2026 following a full public consultation.

Final funding is subject to completion of statutory and financial processes, including subsidy control compliance.

The independent economic analysis puts the benefit-cost ratio at 30:1 for Scotland. That means for every pound of public money invested, £30 of economic value is generated for Scotland.