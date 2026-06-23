Scottish Government
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Scotland’s future is in the European Union as independent country
Brexit anniversary highlights 'our focus must be firmly on the future’.
Scotland’s future is in the European Union as an independent country, Europe Minister Stephen Gethins has said on the tenth anniversary of the UK’s Brexit referendum.
The Scottish Government continues to support strengthening the UK-EU relationship, ensuring Scotland’s voice is represented, and on advancing Scotland’s long-term constitutional options.
Ahead of the expected second UK-EU leaders Summit, the Scottish Government is calling on the UK Government to ensure the negotiations on a food, drink and farming agreement, emissions trading, and youth mobility all deliver the fullest possible outcomes for Scotland and ensure Scotland’s interests are clearly represented.
Minister for Europe and External Affairs Stephen Gethins said:
“Ten years on from the referendum, the decision to leave the EU has caused nothing but harm to Scotland.
“Businesses face barriers that did not exist before, households are under greater pressure, and young people have lost opportunities to live, learn and work across Europe.
“Recent efforts by the UK Government to improve relations with the EU are welcome but far from enough. Going forward, there must be much closer cooperation in areas including trade barriers, energy and mobility – as a bare minimum.
“Our focus must be firmly on the future, and I believe that Scotland’s brightest future is as an independent nation and member of the European Union. That is the challenge of the next decade.”
Background
- Scotland voted 62% to remain in the EU in 2016.
- The UK left the EU on 31 January 2020.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scotlands-future-is-in-the-european-union-as-independent-country/
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