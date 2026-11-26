Scottish Government
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Scotland's GDP 2026 Quarter 3 (first estimate)
An Accredited Official Statistics publication for Scotland
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.4% in the three months to September (2026 Quarter 3), compared with growth of 0.8% in the three months to June (2026 Quarter 2), according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician.
In the three months to September, the sector with the largest contribution to three month GDP was Administrative & Support Services, which contributed around 0.2 percentage points of growth to the overall three month growth of 0.4%.
Monthly GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.6% in September 2026. This follows no growth (0.0% change) in August 2026 and contraction of 0.1% in July 2026.
Background
The quarterly statistical publication and data are available at: GDP First Quarterly Estimate 2026 Q3 (July to September) – gov.scot
The monthly statistical publication and data are available at: GDP Monthly Estimate: September 2026 – gov.scot
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available at http://www.gov.scot/gdp
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed at: https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/code-of-practice/
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scotlands-gdp-2026-quarter-3-first-estimate/
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