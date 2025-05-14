Scotland’s Headteachers highlight impact of attainment funding

Over £1 billion invested to support and improve attainment

Headteachers say the attainment of pupils experiencing poverty has improved, thanks to over £1 billion of direct investment from the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government's flagship policy has provided headteachers with direct additional funding to help support children and young people.

Schools have used the extra funding in a variety of different ways. The latest report looking at the impact of Pupil Equity Funding (PEF) found that it has helped schools employ up to 3,000 additional staff to support children and young people's attainment and wellbeing. This has included extra staff employed to support families, such as income maximisation officers, as well as support for pupil wellbeing from the third sector. The report also highlights how the targeted investment has supported better attendance, attainment, and relationships between schools, families and pupils.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth visited St Ignatius Primary School in Wishaw to hear directly about how the school is using Pupil Equity Funding.

Ms Gilruth said:

“Pupil Equity Funding has played a crucial role in our mission to ensure that children and young people impacted by poverty are given the opportunity to succeed. Since launching in 2017, we have invested over £1 billion in the programme, with targeted support now reaching a majority of schools across Scotland.

“Each school has its own unique challenges when it comes to closing the poverty-related attainment gap, which is why we have put our trust in headteachers to develop solutions which meet the needs of their own pupils. I have been very impressed by the creativity shown by teachers – from supporting imagination in writing, to outdoor educational trips to improve confidence, wellbeing and relationships.

“The latest survey report indicates the hugely positive impact that this direct investment is making - with Scotland recording its lowest poverty-related attainment gap on record for literacy in primary schools. Pupil Equity Funding is also ensuring that more children and young people impacted by poverty are entering work, training or further study after leaving school. We are also taking further steps to tackle child poverty through education, including through funding early learning and childcare, free school meals and the delivery of free breakfast clubs.”

Background

Pupil Equity Funding 2025 Report | Scottish Attainment Challenge | Learning in Scotland | Education Scotland