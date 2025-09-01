Scotland's Land Use Strategy Annual Progress Report – 2024/2025

Sixth annual progress report on Scotland's land use strategy, as required under Section 37A of the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009. It covers the period of March 2023 to March 2024.

Introduction

The way we own, use, and manage our land is fundamental to how we live in Scotland. It plays an integral part in delivering outcomes across our National Performance Framework such as improvements in the Environment, Economy, Communities and Health. Land is supporting the First Minister's Priorities for Scotland and is central to supporting a just transition to a net zero fair, green, and growing economy.

This report summarises the actions taken or announced in the 2024-2025 financial year that contribute towards sustainable land use and the vision described in the third Land Use Strategy.

Legislative background

Land use has long been recognised as playing a vital role in mitigating and adapting to the climate and environment crises. Section 37A of the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009, as amended, places a legal duty on Scottish Ministers to produce annual progress reports on the Land Use Strategy.

This document is the sixth annual report and the fifth since the publication of Scotland’s Third Land Use Strategy 2021 -2026. It covers the period of April 2024 to March 2025.

