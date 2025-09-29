Scottish Government
Scotland’s new health and social care app
MyCare is set to be rolled out to Scots in spring.
MyCare.scot, Scotland’s new health and social care online app, will be made available to everyone across Scotland from April 2026, following an initial launch in Lanarkshire in December.
The new online service will transform how people access and interact with health and social care services. Users will be provided with a secure digital identity, access to some personal information and the national service finder from NHS inform.
The initial launch in Lanarkshire will be targeted at dermatology outpatients. It will be evaluated thoroughly, with the app’s development reflecting user feedback and experience before being rolled out progressively across Scotland from April.
Following initial roll-out, MyCare will be expanded to hospital-based services, before including other areas of the health and social care system, including GP practices, pharmacy, social work and social care.
Today’s announcement coincides with the final day of Scotland’s National Innovation Week. Once the rollout is complete, MyCare will be the most wide-ranging app offered to patients anywhere in the UK.
Health Secretary Neil Gray recently said:
“MyCare.scot is the single biggest digital innovation in Scotland’s health and social care system and will revolutionise how people manage and receive their healthcare. The introduction of this app will be a landmark moment for Scotland and aligns with the commitments this Government has made to bringing down waiting lists, and making care more personal and closer to home.
“Our initial launch in NHS Lanarkshire will help us ensure the MyCare app is robust, safe, secure, and meets peoples’ needs. I am delighted we will then see a population-wide rollout from April and we have today published a high-level summary rollout plan setting out our approach.
“We have worked closely with NHS Education for Scotland and key stakeholders to develop MyCare.scot, and I want to thank everyone who has worked hard to help us reach this stage and to ensure we deliver rollout of the app across the country from April.”
Background
Further information is available at Digital Front Door – Digital Healthcare Scotland
Our Health and Social Care App: MyCare.scot – National Rollout High-Level Summary
