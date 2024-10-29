An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland. Scotland's Redress Scheme statistics have been published for the period from December 2021 to June 2024.

They show that over the first 30 months of the scheme:

1,585 (97%) of applications were eligible for financial redress with offers made

56 (3%) of applications were deemed not eligible

1,488 awards were made totalling £76,663,543 after deductions

971 (65%) were Individually Assessed Payments, 412 (28%) were Fixed Rate Payments and 105 (7%) were Next of Kin awards

Of the 110 apologies requested, 69 (63%) were delivered by June 2024

Background

Scotland’s Redress Scheme Statistics December 2021 – June 2024

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.

This is an Official Statistics publication providing data on applications, outcomes and payments made, fees and costs, as well as apologies made under Scotland’s Redress Scheme. It builds on last year's publication of figures from December 2021 to June 2023.