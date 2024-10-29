Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scotland’s Redress Scheme
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Scotland's Redress Scheme statistics have been published for the period from December 2021 to June 2024.
They show that over the first 30 months of the scheme:
- 1,585 (97%) of applications were eligible for financial redress with offers made
- 56 (3%) of applications were deemed not eligible
- 1,488 awards were made totalling £76,663,543 after deductions
- 971 (65%) were Individually Assessed Payments, 412 (28%) were Fixed Rate Payments and 105 (7%) were Next of Kin awards
- Of the 110 apologies requested, 69 (63%) were delivered by June 2024
Background
Scotland’s Redress Scheme Statistics December 2021 – June 2024
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
This is an Official Statistics publication providing data on applications, outcomes and payments made, fees and costs, as well as apologies made under Scotland’s Redress Scheme. It builds on last year's publication of figures from December 2021 to June 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scotlands-redress-scheme/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Local Government pay28/10/2024 15:05:00
First Minister writes to Unison to encourage meaningful dialogue.
First Minister issues call for peace in the Middle East28/10/2024 12:15:00
One year on since Israel’s invasion of Gaza.
“Scrap charity lottery sales cap” - Social Justice Secretary25/10/2024 14:05:00
UK Government urged to remove limit on funds raised for good causes.
Agricultural Census Statistics, June 202424/10/2024 13:05:00
The June Agricultural Census 2024 shows a drop in the numbers of livestock in Scotland with the long-term trend in declining cattle numbers continuing.
Travelling Cabinet to visit South Ayrshire24/10/2024 09:10:00
Ayr to host public discussion with Cabinet.
Improved recording of A&E activity22/10/2024 12:05:00
A new methodology to accurately capture all emergency care activity in weekly and monthly Public Health Scotland statistical publications will be applied from 4 February 2025.