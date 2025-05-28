Scotland's Rural Regions Get Major Mobile Connectivity Boost

Thirteen upgraded masts to transform rural connectivity across the Scottish countryside

The UK Government has today [Wednesday 28 May 2025] announced a significant boost to mobile connectivity across Scotland’s rural areas, with 13 mobile masts upgraded to provide coverage from all four mobile network operators.

Previously, these masts only connected EE customers and those making 999 calls. The upgrades will transform connectivity in remote areas of Scotland that have long suffered from poor signal.

The areas benefiting from the upgrades include Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire, and the South of Scotland - including parts of the Southern Upland Way.

This major connectivity improvement will cover an area equivalent to thousands of football pitches, providing reliable 4G service to residents and visitors in these remote communities.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said:

“This significant mobile connectivity boost, funded by the UK Government, will help people in some of Scotland’s most rural communities. It will support local businesses, and improve access and safety for residents and visitors alike. Improving digital connectivity - including in our most remote communities - is a key part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change - it is vital to delivering jobs and economic growth. And upgrading existing masts rather than building new ones, there will be minimal environmental impact in what are some of Scotland’s most scenic areas.”

The upgrades are part of the UK Government’s Shared Rural Network programme, a partnership with mobile network operators aimed at improving connectivity in rural areas throughout Britain. The programme has already delivered coverage to more than 95% of the UK’s landmass, with further improvements planned until early 2027.

The enhanced connectivity will bring numerous benefits to Scottish communities, from supporting local tourism and business opportunities to enabling more flexible working arrangements and improving access to essential online services.

Scotland areas are:

Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber

Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

For more information on the Shared Rural Network please visit https://srn.org.uk/