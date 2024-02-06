Scotland's Strategic Approach to Challenging and Deterring Men's Demand for Prostitution and Supporting the Recovery and Sustainable Exit of Those Involved in Prostitution

This Strategy sets out the Scottish Government’s collective approach, working with stakeholders across the wider public and third sector, to challenge and deter men’s demand for prostitution and support those with experience of it.

Strategic Approach

This Strategy sets out the Scottish Government’s collective approach, working with stakeholders across the wider public and third sector, to challenge and deter men’s demand for prostitution and support those with experience of it. In common with the Nordic Model the Strategy seeks to enable women to safely, and sustainably, exit from prostitution. The Strategy will also raise awareness and educate the public, relevant service provisions and mainstream public services to recognise that women with experience of selling/exchanging sex are victims of exploitation.

The Strategy will also provide the mechanism to continue the discussion around any future legislative considerations and the evidence to support that. In doing so, the Strategy will proactively challenge men’s demand for prostitution.

The key components which form our strategic approach, and which have been informed by our continuous stakeholder engagement are:

disrupting, deterring demand and tackling its drivers.

improving access to support and tackling stigma.

recognising those involved in selling/exchanging sex are victims of exploitation.

a new support pathway.

establishment of a multi-agency group to support the Strategy’s implementation and to inform our wider policy approach to tackling all forms of commercial sexual exploitation.

