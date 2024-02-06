Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scotland's Strategic Approach to Challenging and Deterring Men's Demand for Prostitution and Supporting the Recovery and Sustainable Exit of Those Involved in Prostitution
This Strategy sets out the Scottish Government’s collective approach, working with stakeholders across the wider public and third sector, to challenge and deter men’s demand for prostitution and support those with experience of it.
Strategic Approach
This Strategy sets out the Scottish Government’s collective approach, working with stakeholders across the wider public and third sector, to challenge and deter men’s demand for prostitution and support those with experience of it. In common with the Nordic Model the Strategy seeks to enable women to safely, and sustainably, exit from prostitution. The Strategy will also raise awareness and educate the public, relevant service provisions and mainstream public services to recognise that women with experience of selling/exchanging sex are victims of exploitation.
The Strategy will also provide the mechanism to continue the discussion around any future legislative considerations and the evidence to support that. In doing so, the Strategy will proactively challenge men’s demand for prostitution.
The key components which form our strategic approach, and which have been informed by our continuous stakeholder engagement are:
- disrupting, deterring demand and tackling its drivers.
- improving access to support and tackling stigma.
- recognising those involved in selling/exchanging sex are victims of exploitation.
- a new support pathway.
- establishment of a multi-agency group to support the Strategy’s implementation and to inform our wider policy approach to tackling all forms of commercial sexual exploitation.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/scotlands-strategic-approach-challenging-deterring-mens-demand-prostitution-supporting-recovery-sustainable-exit-those-involved-prostitution/pages/2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Supporting women out of prostitution06/02/2024 12:05:00
A national hub is to be created to support women out of prostitution.
Scottish Islands Typology Overview (2024)06/02/2024 10:05:00
This report outlines the Scottish Islands Typology (2024). It classifies Scotland’s islands into ten categories based on combinations of population, access to local amenities, and access to mainland Scotland.
Shaping positive masculinity05/02/2024 12:05:00
First Minister kickstarts conversation to promote a positive vision for a fairer society.
Scottish Budget 2023 to 2024: spring budget revision02/02/2024 15:05:00
Supporting document to the Budget (Scotland) Act 2023 Amendment Regulations 2023. Provides details of Level 2 and 3 budgets.
Culture in an independent Scotland02/02/2024 13:05:00
The culture and creative sectors of an independent Scotland would be enhanced by the establishment of a new Scottish public service broadcaster reflecting the needs and values of Scottish audiences, according to the latest Building a New Scotland paper published by Culture Secretary Angus Robertson.
Local Food for Everyone: Our Journey02/02/2024 12:05:00
‘Local Food for Everyone: Our Journey’, is the Scottish Government’s new local food strategy.
First Minister to chair cross-party meeting on net zero01/02/2024 13:05:00
Party leaders discuss climate ambitions for Scotland.
New XL Bully dog safeguards being introduced01/02/2024 12:05:00
The first of a two-stage approach to new legal safeguards on XL Bully dogs will come into force on 23 February subject to parliamentary approval.