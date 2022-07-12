Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scotland's support for displaced people from Ukraine
This position paper outlines the support that we are offering to displaced people from Ukraine, including an update on the Scottish super sponsor scheme, which is to be paused from 9:00am on Wednesday 13 July 2022.
Introduction
On 24 February, Russia invaded Ukraine: an unprovoked illegal assault on a peaceful, democratic and sovereign nation. Since that time, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that over 12 million people, the majority of whom are women and children, have fled their homes.
Scotland condemns this illegal invasion in the strongest possible terms, and the Scottish Government continues to call for an immediate cessation of Russian aggression.
On 14 March, in response to the ongoing crisis, the UK Government launched its Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme (also known as 'Homes for Ukraine'), encouraging private households to host displaced people from Ukraine. Under the scheme, displaced people with an eligible UK-based sponsor were able to apply to the UK Government for a visa to come to the UK.
The Scottish Government has long called for the UK Government to waive all visa requirements, and properly fund a humanitarian resettlement scheme for displaced people from Ukraine. Since under the current constitutional arrangements in the UK, immigration is fully reserved to the UK Government, the Scottish Government is nonetheless committed to doing all it can to work within the UK Government's sponsorship scheme to provide support to people seeking sanctuary in Scotland.
Scotland's 'super sponsor scheme'
Accordingly, on 18 March, the Scottish Government launched Scotland's own 'super sponsor scheme' for displaced people as part of its Warm Scots Welcome programme. The Welsh Government opened a similar scheme on 18 March and paused it on 10 June.
The super sponsor scheme sits alongside private sponsorship as part of the UK Government's Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, but addresses a number of areas of concern in the wider UK scheme. Crucially, it removes the need for a displaced person from Ukraine to first seek out a private sponsor, for example on social media, before being able to get a visa and travel here.
Having to match privately with a sponsor not only burdens displaced people with a source of stress, pressure and potential delay before they are able to apply for, and are granted, a UK visa, but also presents clear safeguarding concerns. While the majority of people offering to host displaced people from Ukraine are well-meaning and motivated by empathy and generosity, the private sponsor scheme leaves people at risk of arriving in the UK and being placed in homes before suitable checks have been carried out; and there have been concerning reports that people could be using the "Homes for Ukraine" scheme to prey on vulnerable people[1]. A number of expert organisations, including UNHCR[2] and Refugee Action[3], have also expressed grave concerns about this aspect of the UK scheme.
Under the Scottish Government's super sponsor scheme, people applying for a UK visa can choose the Scottish Government to sponsor their visa. Once the UK Government's Home Office has approved their application, they can then travel to Scotland. This provides a fast and safe alternative to private sponsorship, meaning people can travel immediately and be provided with temporary accommodation, meals and a range of support and advice including translation, assessing medical needs (such as trauma) and applying for benefits.
A Warm Scottish Welcome
As soon as a visa sponsored by the Scottish Government is issued by the Home Office, our national contact centre sends a 'Welcome Message' in Ukrainian and Russian. This includes details of an international free-phone advice line for help on travelling to Scotland, what to expect on arrival and to discuss any special requirements. On arrival, people are met and welcomed at a network of "Welcome Hubs", where they are triaged, offered the right level of care and support, and placed in temporary accommodation such as a hotel, where they can stay until they move into other accommodation. Some people may choose to rent privately, while others can use a government-approved matching service, which will seek to match them with an appropriately sized and located Scottish household under the super sponsor scheme. All households who are matched with a displaced person will have undergone thorough property and disclosure checks, to make sure that the displaced person or people will be safe with them during their stay.
The Scottish Government is extremely thankful for the generosity of everyone right across Scotland who has expressed an interest in hosting, or who has offered their support to people displaced by the current conflict.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/scotlands-support-displaced-people-ukraine/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Mental health staffing boost12/07/2022 16:15:00
More than 950 additional frontline workers recruited.
Not Proven Consultation: independent analysis and responses published12/07/2022 15:15:00
Views given on three verdict system and related reforms.
Contract signed for mesh removal surgery12/07/2022 14:15:00
Patients can visit Dr Veronikis for mesh removal surgery in the US.
Super sponsor scheme paused11/07/2022 15:05:00
Ensuring support can continue after large increase of new applications.
Scotland’s Honey Bee Health Strategy: implementation plan11/07/2022 12:05:00
Details of the actions which the Bee Health Improvement Partnership (BHIP) will deliver in order to achieve the desired outcomes for honey bee health in Scotland.
Urology hub bringing down waiting lists11/07/2022 10:05:00
Redesigned service is part of £70 million recovery plan.
Census Campaign 2022 – Evaluation Report Phase 1 (February – March 2022)08/07/2022 13:20:00
For over 200 years, Scotland has used 10-yearly census data to underpin national and local decision making. Census Day 2022 was Sunday 20 March, with households initially able to complete the census between 28 February and 1 May.
Scottish golf backed by £3m funding08/07/2022 12:05:00
Minister highlights benefits of support for unprecedented summer of golf.
Helping families stay together08/07/2022 10:05:00
Vital funding to help transform family support services and reduce the number of children going into care has been announced.