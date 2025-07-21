Scotland's wellbeing economy

This report describes how the Scottish Government is taking a broader view of what it means to be a successful economy, society and country. It describes our approach to wellbeing and references various practical examples of where this approach has been delivered in Scotland and internationally.

Introduction

The Scottish Government is taking a broader view of what it means to be a successful economy, society and country based on the long term vision set out in the National Performance Framework (NPF) to which the four priorities identified by the First Minister are aligned. Fair, green economic growth is central to those priorities, with economic success driving our ability to eradicate child poverty, tackle the climate emergency, and deliver effective and sustainable public services.

The National Performance Framework sets out a strategic vision for national wellbeing in Scotland and, thus, describes the kind of country we want to be. The Scottish Government’s goal is to help people live happier and healthier lives with higher living standards, to help businesses boost profitability, and build a more resilient Scottish economy that promotes the wellbeing and prosperity for all of Scotland’s people and places. Actions set out in successive Programmes for Government (2024 to 2025 and 2025 to 2026) will drive progress towards that goal and support delivery of the National Strategy for Economic Transformation (NSET) vision of a wellbeing economy, thriving across economic, social and environmental dimensions. These actions progress towards the long-term vision of the type of nation we want to be, set out in the NPF.

Importantly, the delivery of a growing economy requires thinking differently about the economy. It is not simply “grow first, redistribute and clean up later”, but a model that is equitable, sustainable and dynamic from the outset. Purposeful economic growth creates opportunities for people to participate in our economy through valuable, skilled employment that brings fulfilment to individuals and those they support. Tackling structural inequalities in our economy also goes hand in hand with a more productive and resilient economy in the long term.

The imperative for change has never been clearer. Scotland is facing a post-pandemic period in a global context of multiple crises including joint climate change and environmental issues alongside increasing inequalities and poverty all fuelling economic insecurity and social problems. This situation therefore presents a fundamental opportunity for Scotland to reshape the economy based on the principles of resilience, sustainability, equality and prosperity, capturing the economic and environmental benefits of a just transition to net zero.

Underpinning and informing this, a wellbeing economy approach has a joined-up focus across government at all levels, all sectors of the economy and all parts of society. Scotland’s international leadership has been pivotal in establishing the WEGo group and from a domestic perspective, the National Performance Framework and a range of policies have helped to drive social, economic and environmental change.

Building on previous work, including on the Wellbeing Economy Toolkit and Monitor, this document sets out how the 4Ps policy framework can support Scottish Government officials to take actions that contribute to building a fair, green, growing wellbeing economy. Consideration should be given to all three dimensions to ensure that every policy proposal maximises opportunities to make progress towards the National Outcomes. This can be done through effective implementation of existing tools and impact assessments, which are embedded in the framework presented in this document’s model for economic policy development. This document will need to be read in conjunction with the NPF implementation plan which will be introduced alongside the launch of the refreshed NPF in 2026.

