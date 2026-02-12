ScotRail fares frozen for 12 months

Cost of living support.

ScotRail fares will be frozen for the next year to keep money in people’s pockets, First Minister John Swinney has announced.

The First Minister said this is part of the government’s resolute focus on the cost of living, and follows the abolition of peak fares which cut costs by as much as 48%.

The freeze will apply to all ScotRail fares, including Season tickets and Flexipass.

Speaking at Edinburgh Waverley station, the First Minister said:

“I know the cost of living crisis is still hurting people across Scotland – and this government is determined to take action to support people wherever we can. “Freezing rail fares is an important way for us to keep people’s costs down and keep more money in their pockets. “This follows the removal of peak fares for good across ScotRail services – which brought fares down by up to 48%. “The Scottish Government is resolutely focused on supporting people with the cost of living – and food, electricity and other costs continue to rise, we are taking action to keep the costs of people’s commute down.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: