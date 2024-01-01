Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Scots recognised in King's New Year Honours List
The Scottish Secretary has congratulated the many people from across Scottish society who have been recognised in the New Year Honours List
Speaking as King Charles’ New Year Honours were announced, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:
My warmest congratulations go to all the Scottish recipients of the King’s New Year Honours. Scots are well represented in His Majesty’s list, which showcases the best of Scottish talent - including sport, the arts, community, education, business, charity, policing and healthcare.
Scottish rugby centurion Stuart Hogg, who announced his retirement earlier this year, is rightly celebrated [MBE] for his services to the game. Former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright is also honoured [OBE] for his extraordinary work raising money for research into motor neurone disease through the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. From the world of football, former player and Scotland, Rangers, Hibs and Motherwell manager Alex McLeish is recognised [OBE] for his services to charity.
I welcome best-selling author Alexander McCall Smith being knighted for services to literature, academia and to charity. And much loved star of BBC comedy Two Doors Down, Arabella Weir, has been rightly recognised [MBE] for her work with the arts and young people, not least through the Kirkcaldy Festival of Ideas.
And it’s poignant that just days after the 35th anniversary of the Lockerbie atrocity a leading police officer in the investigation, Stuart Cossar, is recognised [MBE] for his services to the inquiry and bereaved families.
This year, more than 100 Scots have been awarded honours. The achievements of such a diverse number of our fellow Scots is truly inspiring.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scots-recognised-in-kings-new-year-honours-list
