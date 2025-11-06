Thursday 06 Nov 2025 @ 15:05
Scottish Government
Scottish Animal Welfare Commission: welfare of cleaner fish used in the Scottish salmon industry - report

Report on the welfare of cleaner fish used in the Scottish salmon industry produced by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission.

Introduction

The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) was established by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission Regulations 2020, made under section 36 of the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. The function of providing advice on the protection of wildlife under section 23 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 has been assigned by Ministerial declaration.

Further information on the Commission, including reports and minutes of previous meetings, is published when available on its web page.

SAWC’s terms of reference are to focus on the welfare of wild and companion animals in Scotland while also providing scientific and ethical advice to the Scottish Government. The Commission will only consider areas that are within the normal current remit of the UK Animal Welfare Committee and the UK Zoo Expert Committee where these relate to the overall responsibility to consider the welfare needs of sentient animals in all areas of Scottish Government policy or at the specific request of the Scottish Ministers. The Commission will not consider matters that are reserved to the UK Government, including the welfare of animals used in scientific procedures.

The Commission, which is independent of the Scottish Government, provides written reports and opinions to Scottish Ministers giving practical recommendations based on scientific evidence and ethical considerations on the welfare of sentient animals in Scotland, and the impact of policy on welfare.

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/welfare-cleaner-fish-used-scottish-salmon-industry-scottish-animal-welfare-commission/

