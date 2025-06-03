Scottish biodiversity strategy: report to Parliament 2020 to 2024

This report outlines and summarises progress against actions undertaken during the period 2020-2024 to address the seven outcomes and associated key steps set out in the 2020 Challenge for Scotland’s Biodiversity.

Summary

Monitoring trends with a suite of indicators

This report outlines and summarises progress against actions undertaken during the period 2020 – 2024 to address the seven Outcomes and associated Key steps set out in the 2020 Challenge for Scotland’s Biodiversity.

Monitoring of progress against the Outcomes has been supported by a suite of ‘biodiversity state’ and ‘people engagement’ indicators originally agreed following publication of the Scottish Biodiversity Strategy in 2004. Some of the original indicators have now been archived, discontinued, superseded, or have not been updated during this reporting period.

Click here for the full press release