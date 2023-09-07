Following consultation on the draft Strategy in 2022, this is the updated version of the Scottish Biodiversity Strategy to 2045: Tackling the Nature Emergency in Scotland, which takes into account responses to that consultation.

Introduction

What is Biodiversity and why is it important?

Biodiversity is the web of life. It is the variety of all living things and the ecosystems where they live (on land or in water). It comprises the living organisms in a particular space, whether in a window-box, garden, park, meadow, peatland, river, loch, estuary, ocean, beach or mountain top.

Biodiversity, Nature And Natural Capital

These terms are often used interchangeably but they are not precisely the same. In this document:

Biodiversity refers to the variability among living organisms within terrestrial, marine and aquatic ecosystems and the ecological complexes they are part of. This includes diversity within species, between species and across ecosystems.

Nature includes biodiversity, geodiversity and the natural elements of our landscapes and seascapes. It encompasses all the underpinning features and forces that have continued since the Earth was formed from summit to seabed including rocks, landforms, soils and processes like weather systems. Nature has shaped our history, culture and identity. The best way to truly understand the importance of biodiversity is to imagine what nature would be like without it.

Natural Capital is a concept that recognises Nature as a valuable asset which provides a stock and flows of ecosystem services (for example clean air, carbon storage, flood management, food production and recreational opportunities). Collectively these underpin and benefit our society and economy. Framing the natural environment in this way emphasises the need to invest in, and manage, this asset within safe environmental limits.

"Nature is our home… Good economics demands we manage it better. We are part of nature, not separate from it."

The Economics of Biodiversity: The Dasgupta Review

Biodiversity inspires people. It has enormous value in its own right but is also central to our survival as a species. Our economy, jobs, health and wellbeing depend on it and it is an integral part of our culture and way of life. More than half of the world's GDP (US$44 trillion) is thought to be dependent on nature in some way. Yet humanity has caused the loss of 83% of all wild mammals and half of all plants.

Biodiversity supports food production and security through insect pollination in farming and horticulture and our fishing industry, which depends on resilient and productive seas. It provides the blueprint for many modern medicines and contributes to our wellbeing, providing recreation, relaxation and a sense of place. Healthy biodiversity protects soil from eroding, purifies water and helps prevent and mitigate flooding.

We face twin reinforcing crises: a decline in biodiversity will exacerbate the climate crisis – and a changing climate will accelerate the rate of biodiversity loss.

The role biodiversity plays in addressing and mitigating the impact of climate change is vital. Globally, when they are functioning well, ocean and land ecosystems remove around 50% of human-made carbon dioxide emissions each year. The more the world warms however, the more stress will be placed on ecosystems, triggering feedback loops that will accelerate warming and extreme weather events. Protecting and regenerating biodiversity is the best chance we have to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

